Music News - Selon Recliner Announce, 'Stories Of Later' EP
22 June 2017 - 0 Comments
Selon Recliner
's long awaited EP Stories Of Later
is set for release July 28th 2017 from Crimpolene Music.
"It's a batch of emotional wringers so dust off your oilskins, replace the batteries in your flashlights, grab a flare or two, put the billy on & get ready for some satisfying heartache..."
Selon Recliner are a collective of New Zealand Musicians, artists & dreamers who come together to create languid dark-pop.
After a bit of brow tidying & reflective thought Selon Recliner are about to release their 3rd offering Stories Of Later. A collection of salty tales, lost love, mother nature & greed.
Selon Recliner formed in 2005 with the writing partnership of Belinda Bradley & Guy Wishart, a few tunes under their belts had them reaching for fellow musicians to put flesh on the ideas & Selon Recliner was born. The band works in a collaborative (sometimes brutal) manner creating a sound that is a pure concoction of their personality mix. By Mid 2009 the SR Collective had released 2 albums & 4 videos, won some international awards for the vids, and album art, & had charted on College Radio in the States.
After the release of the 2nd album Wishart took leave for a handful of years pursuing his passion for teaching in remote Indian schools. The band was reunited on his return & set about writing new tunes. The result is the EP - Stories Of Later, including two new pieces of Selon Cinema, with more planned.
Written, recorded & produced by the band in a concrete bunker that sits high upon green hills just north of Auckland. Mixed & tinkered with in London by David Holmes (Venn Productions) who has co-produced all SR recordings, and is also known to contribute the occasional guitar line. Mastered by Metropolis Music, London.
Selon Recliner EP Release Show
29 July 2017 @ Galatos, Auckland
