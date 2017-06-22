Like a Phoenix rising from the ashes Guitarist / Singer / Songwriter Craig Payne has, after a three-year break, come back with a new music label, fully remastered tracks and a fresh new sound.

Over the past three years Craig did work under another name; favouring that approach to keep his hand in and develop his writing while figuring out what he really wanted to do.

Prior to walking away from what was a reasonably established audience, Craig had become aware that most of his material was ‘Instrumental’ and felt he had slipped into the Hank Marvin ‘sound alike’ scene which was never his intention.

Under the umbrella of his new label ‘Craig Payne Communications’ he has successfully developed a new sound with all original material that is quite Beatle-esque while maintaining its own uniqueness.

Craig’s guitar style has changed a lot from the Hank Marvin influenced sound of past projects to a more fluid approach with lots of twin harmonies and slide guitar all delivered with a subtle distortion that compliments the new songs well.

Initially Craig put out a single, EP and album to launch the new label and has avoided having too much material on streaming sites, which are a costly drain on any musician, although Spotify still features his material due to its enormity worldwide.

July 4this the date set for a brand-new version of the album Livin’ It Up with pre-ordering available from about June 27th.

Also on the calendar for 2017 is an album featuring a tribute to John Lennon which will be released on October 9th, John Lennon’s birthday and again pre-ordering will be available a week before the release date.

There are plans for an album that will feature the ‘Instrumental’ period of Craig’s career as a number of guitar fans have indicated they’d like to hear the ‘old Shadows-styled sounds’ again but a date for that has not yet been decided.

Craig is still digitally archived in the New Zealand National Library collection which has a number of earlier releases you can listen to; but is focusing on new material and producing something ‘special’ for 2018 at this time.

As far as ‘live shows’ go… never say never but it would have to be with some exceptional musicians to make it really work…

So, check out Craig’s new site @ www.craigpaynecommunications.comand download the new releases from iTunes, Amazon and Google Play worldwide…