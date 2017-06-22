Fresh off the back of a successful series of gigs, showcases and press days across the UK and EU, Kane Strang returns home for the launch of his sophomore album, Two Hearts and No Brain on Dead Oceansand launches a brand new music video for latest single My Smile Is Extinct, that has held the number one spot at NZ Alternative Radio for three weeks.

Kane Strang - My Smile Is Extinct

(made by Julian Vares)

Watch earlier video for the first single 'Oh So You're Off I See"

Once again, Kane has collaborated with Christchurch based film-maker Julian Vares Doprah ) to create the new music video, resulting in a colourful glittery kaleidoscope extravaganza that charmingly belies the song’s narrative. Shot on location in one of New Zealand’s traditional Scottish halls complementing the sardonic and dry humour of Kane and his lyrics.

Two Hearts and No Brain

album release June 30th

on Dead Oceans / Rhythmethod



“very good indeed” - NME

“a string of ace singles” - DIY

“the New Zealand artist captures a certain frenetic energy within his music that he tends to exasperate instead of resolve. That struggle is what keeps the sounds cycling in intrigue.” – Swell Tone

“In other words, very good indeed” – DIY