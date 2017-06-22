22 June 2017 - 0 Comments
Fresh off the back of a successful series of gigs, showcases and press days across the UK and EU, Kane Strang returns home for the launch of his sophomore album, Two Hearts and No Brain on Dead Oceansand launches a brand new music video for latest single My Smile Is Extinct, that has held the number one spot at NZ Alternative Radio for three weeks.Once again, Kane has collaborated with Christchurch based film-maker Julian Vares
Two Hearts and No Brain
“very good indeed” - NME
“a string of ace singles” - DIY
“the New Zealand artist captures a certain frenetic energy within his music that he tends to exasperate instead of resolve. That struggle is what keeps the sounds cycling in intrigue.” – Swell Tone
