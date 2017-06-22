Live Nation today announced a stellar support line-up for Duke Dumont’s first New Zealand headline show at Auckland Town Hall on September 22, with New York-based producer Jai Wolf set to join the bill alongside Kiwi duo Chores.

Jai Wolf is quickly making a name for himself as a live act and recording artist, with Billboard calling last year’s Kindred Spirits EPrelease “breathtaking” and “grand and glowing” and numerous outlets giving enthusiastic reviews for his “energetic” live sets including this year’s Coachella festival. Jai Wolf is best known for the singles ‘Indian Summer’ and ‘Like It’s Over’ and new track ‘Starlight’ featuring vocalist Mr. Gabriel.

The show will kick off with talent from closer to home, New Zealand’s very own Thommy Simmons and Sam Saunders aka electronic duo Chores. These two have serious songwriting chops, mixing their own brand of pop-influenced deep house with soulful lyrics for a sound that’s getting them noticed and booking them slots at major festivals around New Zealand as well as support slots for an impressive line up of international acts - you just know that they’ll get the party started at Auckland Town Hall on this September Friday night.

Duke Dumont has been too busy touring to release much new music in recent times, but his new track with fellow house music stalwarts Gorgon City ‘Real Life’ has been dubbed “a serious chuuuune” by EDM Tunes, with EDM Sauce calling it a tantalising hit.

Duke Dumont’s music started garnering attention and radioplay a decade ago for his remixes of tracks by diverse artists - from Missy Elliott and Gucci Mane to Lily Allen and Bat For Lashes. More recently, he achieved mainstream success with two tracks reaching #1 on the UK singles charts ‘Need U (100%)’ and ‘I Got U’. Both tracks also reached #1 on Billboard’s US Dance Club charts and ’Need U (100%)’ was nominated for Best Dance Recording at the 2015 Grammy Awards.

Since then Duke Dumont has been on the road, name-checking every big festival including Ultra Music Festival, Reading Festival, Coachella and closer to home, Splendour in the Grass. ‘Ocean Drive’ from the 2015 album Blasé Boys Club Pt. 1was huge in New Zealand reaching #1 All Airplay and #1 Pop Airplay hit, spending 47 weeks total in NZ’s Top 100 All Airplay Chart. The single also was certified double platinum.

Duke Dumont returns to Auckland almost two years since his last visit for Our:House. This time he’s the main event at Auckland’s favourite venue for electronic music, Auckland Town Hall. Don’t miss the best Friday night party of 2017.

GREAT HALL, AUCKLAND TOWN HALL

FRIDAY SEPTEMBER 22

TICKETS ON SALE NOW

For complete tour and ticket information, visit: www.dukedumont.com & www.livenation.co.nz