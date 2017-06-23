After a hectic stint of live dates around the North Island over the last 2 months, Skinny Hobos continue to push their gigantic 2-piece sound into NZ’s earholes with the release of their brand new single and accompanying video for Suburban Living, which premiered this morning through youtube.com.

Delivering more energy and noise than two men legally should, the bombastic single perfectly showcases the Hobos driving rock and roll sound, adding a bucket of sass and a pinch of groove to the mix. Says guitarist/singer Alex Elvis of the instrumentation, “You couldn't get more cowbell if you cloned 30 copies of Will Ferrell, chucked them in a field full of Dutch dairy cows, and made it rain fidget spinners.”

Suburban Living is the third single release from Skinny Hobos, and becomes Chapter 3 in the video saga which began with their debut single The Merchant of Tirau in May 2016 and continued with follow up single ‘Jokers and Fools’, released last December. Furthering their visual partnership with director Stefan Coetzee, the duo has again been put through their paces after previously surviving a gang attack, transportation onto a deserted island, a missing-persons hunt and a swarm of mysterious doppelgangers. With the support of a NZ On Air for their latest project, prepare to see the Hobos fight back with what they do best in instalment number 3.

Supporting the Suburban Living release, this Auckland based 2 piece will again be delivering their explosive live set straight to the main centres of NZ this July. Catch them with headliners Decades along with Bakers Eddy and Dead Favours at these locations -

July 14 Hamilton - Gravity Bar

July 15 Auckland - Galatos

July 22 Wellington - Meow

July 28 Christchurch - Blue Smoke

July 29 Dunedin - Re:Fuel

Tickets are available from www.wearedecades.com

Skinny Hobos' debut album has been recorded at Roundhead Studios and is due for release this Spring.

Suburban Living is available now through Spotify, iTunes and wherever good music can be found.

For updates and tour dates find Skinny Hobos on Facebook, YouTube, Bandcamp and Soundcloud.