Two-time Rock and Roll
Hall of Fame inductee, 21-time Grammy Award winner and recipient of The Most
Excellent Order of the British Empire Sir Paul McCartney will bring his
acclaimed long-running One
On One Tour to Australia and New Zealand this December.
In a first for both Paul McCartney and Frontier Touring, the announcement was
made in a Facebook Live event this evening where McCartney went ‘One On One’
with Australia’s own Tim Minchin to reveal all the finer details of the
upcoming tour.
Performing in stadiums and arenas in Perth, Melbourne, Brisbane, Sydney and
Auckland, this will be McCartney’s first Australian and New Zealand tour since
1993’s The New World
Tour more than 24 years ago.
Paul McCartney said of the announcement;
“We’ve been
waiting to get back to Australia and New Zealand for years and now it’s finally
happening. It is very exciting. I’m really looking forward to the
concerts as we’ve always had such a brilliant time whenever we’ve been before
so we know we are in for a treat. Can’t wait to see you and all rock out
together."
The One On One Tourlaunched in the United States in 2016 and saw McCartney play 41 shows across 12
countries to more than 1.2 million people, winning rave reviews from
concertgoers and critics alike:
‘In spite of the size of
the venues, McCartney and his music forge a personal connection with each and
every one in the audience.’ – PopMatters
‘McCartney creates
a joy that is boundless both onstage and off.’ – The
Washington Times
‘He’s an
artist who defined the past, but he’s also an artist unwilling to let go of the
future. Rest assured, we’re all the better for it.’ –
Consequence of Sound
Irrefutably one of the most successful
singer-songwriters and performers of all time, McCartney has soundtracked the
lives of generations of fans with the most beloved catalogue in popular music.
The One On One Tou
r
celebrates McCartney’s entire career - from his earliest work with The Quarrymen through
to his most recent collaboration with Kanye
West and Rihanna– as well as global treasures from The
Beatles, Wingsand his solo catalogue – there is no shortage of surprises.
The Paul McCartney live experience is everything any music lover could ever
want from a rock show — and so much more: Nearly three hours’ worth of the
greatest moments from the last 50 years of music, dozens of songs that have
formed the soundtracks of our lives.
McCartney and his band have played an unparalleled range of venues and
locations: outside the Colosseum in Rome, Moscow's Red Square, Buckingham
Palace, The White House, a free show in Mexico for over 400,000 people, the
last ever show at San Francisco’s Candlestick Park where The Beatles played
their final concert in 1966, and even one performance broadcast live into
Space!
Featuring McCartney’s band of the last 10+ years – Paul "Wix" Wickens
(keyboards), Brian Ray (bass/guitar), Rusty Anderson (guitar) and Abe Laboriel
Jr (drums) – the show is never anything short of life-changing.
The One On One Tour
features
a brand new production, as always, utilising state of the art audio and video
technology and to ensure an unforgettable experience from every seat in the
house. Employing massive screens, lasers, fireworks and, of course, a
staggering selection of the best songs ever written or performed, every Paul
McCartney show promises a once in a lifetime evening that transcends and
elevates the potential of live music.
Make no mistake – McCartney’s One
On One Tour
will be a once-in-a-lifetime event. Act quickly to
secure your tickets!
Thursday 29 June
to Friday 30 June
(or ends earlier if
pre-sale allocation exhausted)
Pre-sale timings
staggered per show, visit website for more details
General public on sale from Tuesday 4 July, see timings below
Sat 16 Dec | Mt
Smart Stadium, Auckland, NZ (All Ages)
On sale: Tue 4 Jul
(1pm NZST)
