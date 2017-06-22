Two-time Rock and Roll Hall of Fame inductee, 21-time Grammy Award winner and recipient of The Most Excellent Order of the British Empire Sir Paul McCartney will bring his acclaimed long-running One On One Tour to Australia and New Zealand this December.



In a first for both Paul McCartney and Frontier Touring, the announcement was made in a Facebook Live event this evening where McCartney went ‘One On One’ with Australia’s own Tim Minchin to reveal all the finer details of the upcoming tour.



Performing in stadiums and arenas in Perth, Melbourne, Brisbane, Sydney and Auckland, this will be McCartney’s first Australian and New Zealand tour since 1993’s The New World Tour more than 24 years ago.



Paul McCartney said of the announcement;



“We’ve been waiting to get back to Australia and New Zealand for years and now it’s finally happening. It is very exciting. I’m really looking forward to the concerts as we’ve always had such a brilliant time whenever we’ve been before so we know we are in for a treat. Can’t wait to see you and all rock out together."



The One On One Tourlaunched in the United States in 2016 and saw McCartney play 41 shows across 12 countries to more than 1.2 million people, winning rave reviews from concertgoers and critics alike:

‘In spite of the size of the venues, McCartney and his music forge a personal connection with each and every one in the audience.’ – PopMatters



‘McCartney creates a joy that is boundless both onstage and off.’ – The Washington Times



‘He’s an artist who defined the past, but he’s also an artist unwilling to let go of the future. Rest assured, we’re all the better for it.’ – Consequence of Sound

PAUL McCARTNEY - ONE ON ONE TOUR

Sat 16 Dec | Mt Smart Stadium, Auckland, NZ (All Ages)

On sale: Tue 4 Jul (1pm NZST)





Irrefutably one of the most successful singer-songwriters and performers of all time, McCartney has soundtracked the lives of generations of fans with the most beloved catalogue in popular music.The One On One Tour celebrates McCartney’s entire career - from his earliest work with The Quarrymen through to his most recent collaboration with Kanye West and Rihanna– as well as global treasures from The Beatles, Wingsand his solo catalogue – there is no shortage of surprises.The Paul McCartney live experience is everything any music lover could ever want from a rock show — and so much more: Nearly three hours’ worth of the greatest moments from the last 50 years of music, dozens of songs that have formed the soundtracks of our lives.McCartney and his band have played an unparalleled range of venues and locations: outside the Colosseum in Rome, Moscow's Red Square, Buckingham Palace, The White House, a free show in Mexico for over 400,000 people, the last ever show at San Francisco’s Candlestick Park where The Beatles played their final concert in 1966, and even one performance broadcast live into Space!Featuring McCartney’s band of the last 10+ years – Paul "Wix" Wickens (keyboards), Brian Ray (bass/guitar), Rusty Anderson (guitar) and Abe Laboriel Jr (drums) – the show is never anything short of life-changing.The One On One Tour features a brand new production, as always, utilising state of the art audio and video technology and to ensure an unforgettable experience from every seat in the house. Employing massive screens, lasers, fireworks and, of course, a staggering selection of the best songs ever written or performed, every Paul McCartney show promises a once in a lifetime evening that transcends and elevates the potential of live music.Make no mistake – McCartney’s One On One Tour will be a once-in-a-lifetime event. Act quickly to secure your tickets!