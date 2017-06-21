Music Therapy New Zealand is shining a light on the life-changing impact of music therapy during our second annual Music Therapy Week, running from 1-9 July. As well as celebrating the work of our therapists around the country, we invite people to consider music therapy as a career.

Music Therapy New Zealand Chair Linda Webb MNZM says the organisation wants to raise the profile of the many ways music therapy can help people with a range of activities planned during the week to celebrate the theme ‘Finding Your Voice’. “The theme ‘Finding Your Voice’ is both literal and figurative,” Webb says.



“We work with some clients to help them regain the use of their voice, particularly when it has been affected by a neurological condition such as aphasia, Parkinson’s Disease or dementia. We also work with clients with speech and expressive language development delays to help them express themselves and communicate through music.



“The voice is a powerful instrument that enables music therapists to make strong connections with both individuals and communities."



With a Master’s Degree programme based out of New Zealand School of Music at Victoria University, music therapy is a growing industry, with 73 registered therapists working with a huge range of clients from dementia patients to young children with learning difficulties. Music is used as part of a therapeutic toolkit to assist with the healing and personal growth of people of all ages and abilities with identified emotional, intellectual, physical or social needs.



Registered music therapists often work as members of a clinical team, including at early intervention centres, hospitals, schools, prisons and rest homes, in addition to private practice and working in homes.



Following Music Therapy Week, a symposium will be held in Wellington on 12 & 13 August, for people interested in learning about music therapy as a career, members of the health community and family members who may be interested in learning more about music therapy.





Music Therapy Week highlights include:

Neurological Choirs Workshop, Auckland

Raukatauri Careers Day, Auckland

Finding your Voice in Music for Well-being: an interactive music therapy workshop for the Bereaved, Auckland

Moving Your Mood with Music, Wellington

Boomwacker - Interactive Rhythm Workshop, Wellington

Play Me Piano, Blenheim

Music Moves Me Canterbury Launch, Christchurch