Music News - Paul McCartney to announce One on One New Zealand Tour via Facebook Live
21 June 2017 - 0 Comments
In a special Facebook Live fan event, Paul McCartney will go 'One On One' with Tim Minchin, answering fan questions and revealing the highly anticipated dates and venues for his first tour of Australia and New Zealand since 1993!
Wednesday 21
June 2017
7.30PM AEST/ 9.30PM NZST
Fans are welcome to submit questions for
Paul McCartney at facebook.com/paulmccartney.
A selection of questions will be answered by Paul during the Facebook
Live fan event.
If you are in Australia or New Zealand
and you would like to share Paul McCartney's announcement to your
Facebook page please head to facebook.com/paulmccartney and
simply share the Facebook Live post. It will be available to share
from approximately 7.15pm AEST/ 9.15pm NZST and will go live at 7.30pm
AEST/ 9.30pm NZST.
