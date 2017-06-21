27 Jun 2017
Paul McCartney to announce One on One New Zealand Tour via Facebook Live

21 June 2017 - 0 Comments

In a special Facebook Live fan event, Paul McCartney will go 'One On One' with Tim Minchin, answering fan questions and revealing the highly anticipated dates and venues for his first tour of Australia and New Zealand since 1993!

WHEN:

Wednesday 21 June 2017
7.30PM AEST/ 9.30PM NZST

 

WHERE:

facebook.com/paulmccartney

#oneonone

 

HOW:

Fans are welcome to submit questions for Paul McCartney at facebook.com/paulmccartney.  A selection of questions will be answered by Paul during the Facebook Live fan event.

 

DETAILS:

If you are in Australia or New Zealand and you would like to share Paul McCartney's announcement to your Facebook page please head to facebook.com/paulmccartney and simply share the Facebook Live post.  It will be available to share from approximately 7.15pm AEST/ 9.15pm NZST and will go live at 7.30pm AEST/ 9.30pm NZST.

Comments

There are currently no comments for this article. Please log in to add new comments.

