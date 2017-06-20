27 Jun 2017
UsernamePassword

Remember Me? | Join | Recover
Click here to sign in via social networking
  • Home »
  • News »
  • Christchurch Band nomad to Open For U.S. Pop Rock Trio Hanson

Music News - Christchurch Band nomad to Open For U.S. Pop Rock Trio Hanson

Christchurch Band nomad to Open For U.S. Pop Rock Trio Hanson

20 June 2017 - 0 Comments

With only one week to go until multi-Grammy nominated pop-rock trio Hanson come to New Zealand for their Middle Of Everywhere World Tour, Christchurch musicians nomad are announced to open the show.

nomad made their musical mark on the NZ charts with the undeniably catchy Oh My My, and have been winning over unsuspecting audiences show by show with their heady harmonies and pop hooks. Aasha Mallard, Will McGillivray and Cullen Kiesanowski formed the band four years ago and their differing musical tastes collide to shape their alt-pop sound – no doubt their performance will be a perfect complement to support Hanson’s hit-laden set.

In addition to Hanson’s 25th Anniversary, 2017 is the 20th Anniversary of the band’s debut release Middle Of Nowhere, led by the iconic global smash hit Mmmbop. New Zealand music lovers will be treated to feature performances of the group’s best-known material alongside fan favourites spanning their extensive catalogue.

Having just started their Australian tour, reviews for Hanson’s shows have been living up to the promise of this being one of the biggest and best 25th Anniversary celebratory shows ever:

Hanson finish off their two-hour killer set with ‘Lost Without Each Other’ after literally smashing out 27 hits, with no sign of stopping after 25 years in the business.– The Music

Two decades on, nothing much has changed. Thebby Theatre was filled with screaming hardcore Hanson fans in their band tees, singing along to every word, of every song as loudly as they could. – The Advertiser

New Zealand fans best prepare for an evening of crowd-pleasing hit after hit sing-a-longs - this will be a night to remember!

Tuesday 27th June – Town Hall – AUCKLAND
Ticketmaster.co.nz 


Next: Paul McCartney to announce One on One New Zealand Tour via Facebook Live

Prev: MTV Unplugged - Maala

Comments

There are currently no comments for this article. Please log in to add new comments.

Return to News Archive

NZ Top 10 Singles

  • DESPACITO (REMIX)
    Luis Fonsi And Daddy Yankee feat. Justin Bieber
  • WILD THOUGHTS
    DJ Khaled feat. Rihanna And Bryson Tiller
  • I'M THE ONE
    DJ Khaled feat. Justin Bieber, Quavo, Chance The Rapper And Lil Wayne
  • 2U
    David Guetta feat. Justin Bieber
  • HUMBLE.
    Kendrick Lamar
  • STRIP THAT DOWN
    Liam Payne feat. Quavo
  • THUNDER
    Imagine Dragons
  • SHAPE OF YOU
    Ed Sheeran
  • ATTENTION
    Charlie Puth
  • MALIBU
    Miley Cyrus
View the Full NZ Top 40...
muzic.net.nz Logo
100% New Zealand Music
All content on this website is copyright to muzic.net.nz and other respective rights holders. Redistribution of any material presented here without permission is prohibited.
Report a ProblemReport A Problem