With only one week to go until multi-Grammy nominated pop-rock trio Hanson come to New Zealand for their Middle Of Everywhere World Tour, Christchurch musicians nomad are announced to open the show.

nomad made their musical mark on the NZ charts with the undeniably catchy Oh My My, and have been winning over unsuspecting audiences show by show with their heady harmonies and pop hooks. Aasha Mallard, Will McGillivray and Cullen Kiesanowski formed the band four years ago and their differing musical tastes collide to shape their alt-pop sound – no doubt their performance will be a perfect complement to support Hanson’s hit-laden set.

In addition to Hanson’s 25th Anniversary, 2017 is the 20th Anniversary of the band’s debut release Middle Of Nowhere, led by the iconic global smash hit Mmmbop. New Zealand music lovers will be treated to feature performances of the group’s best-known material alongside fan favourites spanning their extensive catalogue.

Having just started their Australian tour, reviews for Hanson’s shows have been living up to the promise of this being one of the biggest and best 25th Anniversary celebratory shows ever:

Hanson finish off their two-hour killer set with ‘Lost Without Each Other’ after literally smashing out 27 hits, with no sign of stopping after 25 years in the business.– The Music

Two decades on, nothing much has changed. Thebby Theatre was filled with screaming hardcore Hanson fans in their band tees, singing along to every word, of every song as loudly as they could. – The Advertiser

New Zealand fans best prepare for an evening of crowd-pleasing hit after hit sing-a-longs - this will be a night to remember!

Tuesday 27th June – Town Hall – AUCKLAND

Ticketmaster.co.nz