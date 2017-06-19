MTV
UNPLUGGED: MAALA PREMIERES SUNDAY
AUGUST 6 AT 8.30PM ON
MTV & MTV MUSIC
More
than 25 years after forever changing the face of music with the creation of its
groundbreaking Grammy® and Emmy® award-winning Unplugged
franchise, MTV today announce
that Unplugged
is making its way to
New Zealand, for the very first time, for one unfiltered and unforgettable
evening with Maala
on July 12. The performance, MTV
Unplugged: Maala will premiere on Sunday August 6 at 8.30pm on MTV (SKY Channel 015) & MTV Music
(SKY Channel 022).
TheUnplugged
stage serving as the
perfect platform for Maala to showcase a more
intimate side and show fans what inspires and ignites his music.
Over
the past two years, Maala aka Evan Sinton has risen from a little known Kiwi enigma to garnering near
instant acclaim on the world stage. His first single 'Touch'
reached #2 on the
Alternative Airplay charts and accumulating over 2.7 million streams on
Spotify. From there he released his 2015 Maala
EP, which reached top 5 on the iTunes
charts, #3 NZ top 40 and has accumulated over five million streams to date as
well as a sold out EP release show. All this from a guy of just 22.
“The Unplugged stage has been home to
some of the most iconic live performances of all time. We’re very excited to
have the chance to bring one of the most the world’s most iconic music shows to
New Zealand with the help of Maala,”
said Simon Bates, Vice
President, Head of MTV Asia Pacific.“MTV
helped break Maala onto the scene in 2016 via MTV Brand New. He then went on to
play at MTV Beats & Eats and will now perform at MTV’s first New Zealand
Unplugged. MTV is proud to support and nurture emerging New Zealand artists
giving them the opportunity to break through onto the international music
stage.”
Since
its debut in 1989, Unplugged
has been a cultural
watershed of musical moments, featuring unforgettable performances from artists
including: Nirvana, Jay-Z,
Eric Clapton, Bob Dylan, Bruce Springsteen, Tony Bennett, Mariah Carey, Katy
Perry, Lil Wayne, Adele and Florence + The Machine.
