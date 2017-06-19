Tour mates Katchafire and Kora have been keeping busy since their last shows together in summer 16/17 – Kora are writing and recording new material in the wake of the massively successful Carolina, while Katchafire have been celebrating their 20th anniversary this year with shows across the country and the world – they’ve already played more than 30 state-side shows, and they’re heading back for more in June!

In what is quickly becoming a winter tradition, the bands are getting together this August to bring their signature summer vibes to a funky reggae party at the Powerstation.

Rounding off the line-up are fan-favourites L.A.B- featuring past & present members of Kora and Katchafire.



