27 Jun 2017
  • Anika Moa Announces Chop Chop Hiyaaa! Tour This July School Holidays

Anika Moa Announces Chop Chop Hiyaaa! Tour This July School Holidays

16 June 2017 - 0 Comments

Where witches and taniwha try to eat little girls and little girls turn into little boys. Welcome to the terrific, wonderful and magical show of Anika Moa and the Chop Chop Hiyaaa! Tour,visiting eight North Island centres this July School Holidays.
 
The show made its world premiere at this year’s Capital E Festival in Wellington, featuring music from Anika’s award-winning albums Songs For Bubbas and Songs For Bubbas 2. This tour takes the show around the North Island during the July School Holidays, with Anika sharing the stage with her witchy friend Priya Sami and wearing kooky costumes to die for.

This is a show that will take you on a furious ride alongside unwelcome hungry animals, a rat that loves to chop chop under the moonlight and a witch who may or may not cook a girl in her witchy stew. (Not for the faint hearted!)
 
Moa says Songs For Bubbas was born out of long nights, long car drives and long temper tantrums from her three boys. “Initially I sang to them as a way to calm or amuse them, and now two astoundingly successful albums later, I continue to tell them stories, sing them māori waiata and teach them through music."
 
“I never realised the genuine need for these waiata in Aotearoa," Moa says. "The demand has been overwhelming. Our very first kids tour we did in April 2016 was packed to the rafters with parents and children alike excited to hear this crazy old lady sing, and yell, scream and dance alongside her. It was amazing and sincerely uplifting for the audience and performer alike!”
 
“My aim is to make my kids show's engaging but most importantly educational. Kids learn basic te reo, the colours and how to count. That's something to make them feel proud. They learn the art of storytelling too. When you make up wild tales of rats that love to karate chop or a witch that loves to eat little girls, it sparks a child's imagination. That's why this show must go on the road to every nook and cranny of Aotearoa.”

WARNING:  This show is full of singing, dancing and frightful fun so pack your snacks and nappies and come on callers join the party! Hiyaaa! 

Anika Moa - Chop Chop Hiyaaa! Tour

Napier
St Paul’s Hall
Monday 10 July, 10am & 1pm

Whanganui
Whanganui War Memorial Centre
Wednesday 12 July, 10am & 1pm
    
Palmerston North
Globe Theatre
Thursday 13 July, 10am & 1pm

Wellington
Hannah Playhouse
Friday 14 July, 10am & 1pm

Hamilton
Agora Event Centre
Monday 17 July, 10am & 1pm
 
Tauranga
Greerton Community Hall
Wednesday 19 July July, 10am & 1pm

Pukekohe
Pukekohe Town Hall
Thursday 20 July, 10am & 1pm 
 
Auckland
Mt Eden War Memorial Hall
Friday 21 July, 10am & 1pm    
 

Tickets on sale at midday today from www.nztix.co.nz

