Where witches and taniwha try
to eat little girls and little girls turn into little boys. Welcome to the
terrific, wonderful and magical show of Anika
Moa and the Chop
Chop Hiyaaa! Tour,visiting eight North Island centres this July School
Holidays.
The show made its world premiere at this year’s Capital E Festival in
Wellington, featuring music from Anika’s award-winning albums Songs For Bubbas
and Songs For Bubbas 2
.
This tour takes the show around the North Island during the July School
Holidays, with Anika sharing the stage with her witchy friend Priya Sami and wearing kooky costumes to die for.
This is a show that will take you on a furious ride alongside unwelcome hungry
animals, a rat that loves to chop chop under the moonlight and a witch who may
or may not cook a girl in her witchy stew. (Not for the faint hearted!)
Moa says Songs For Bubbas was born out of long nights, long car drives and
long temper tantrums from her three boys. “Initially I sang to them as a way to
calm or amuse them, and now two astoundingly successful albums later, I
continue to tell them stories, sing them māori waiata and teach them through
music."
“I never realised the genuine need for these waiata in Aotearoa," Moa
says. "The demand has been overwhelming. Our very first kids tour we did
in April 2016 was packed to the rafters with parents and children alike excited
to hear this crazy old lady sing, and yell, scream and dance alongside her. It
was amazing and sincerely uplifting for the audience and performer alike!”
“My aim is to make my kids show's engaging but most importantly educational.
Kids learn basic te reo, the colours and how to count. That's something to make
them feel proud. They learn the art of storytelling too. When you make up wild
tales of rats that love to karate chop or a witch that loves to eat little
girls, it sparks a child's imagination. That's why this show must go on the
road to every nook and cranny of Aotearoa.”
WARNING: This
show is full of singing, dancing and frightful fun so pack your snacks and
nappies and come on callers join the party! Hiyaaa!
Anika Moa - Chop Chop
Hiyaaa! Tour
Napier
St Paul’s Hall
Monday 10 July, 10am & 1pm
Whanganui
Whanganui War Memorial Centre
Wednesday 12 July, 10am & 1pm
Palmerston North
Globe Theatre
Thursday 13 July, 10am & 1pm
Wellington
Hannah Playhouse
Friday 14 July, 10am & 1pm
Hamilton
Agora Event Centre
Monday 17 July, 10am & 1pm
Tauranga
Greerton Community Hall
Wednesday 19 July July, 10am & 1pm
Pukekohe
Pukekohe Town Hall
Thursday 20 July, 10am & 1pm
Auckland
Mt Eden War Memorial Hall
Friday 21 July, 10am
& 1pm
