40-year old Wellington alternative radio station Radio Active 88.6FM has been given a new lease of life with the formation of a charitable trust to rescue the iconic station from imminent closure. A loud and proud supporter of local music and creative communities for four decades, Radio Active now calls upon its listeners and the wider Wellington community to donate in support of the station as it works back to financial stability.

To assist reaching this target, Radio Active are holding a FUNDRAISER show on Saturday July 15 at The Hunter Lounge with all income from the show going to the Givealittle campaign.

LINEUP:

121 DJ's

Radio Active DJ's

Limited tickets available now from Eventfinda

Givealittle Page

We encourage you to not only purchase tickets to this amazing event, but to also donate at the Givealittle page above. Every cent counts, and any contribution is welcome!

This event would not have been possible without kind donations from our amazing partners.

Each artist is playing for airfares and accommodation only, and the venue and net profit from the bar is being donated by The Hunter Lounge. Event and artist management is being donated by Loop. Streamliner Productions, Western Audio, Oceania, Grouse Lighting and Red Bull are donating the audio/visual equipment to make the gig happen. Phantom Billstickers are donating a poster campaign, and Eventfinda are waiving the promoter ticketing fees.

All funds raised from this show and the Givealittle will be used to: Enable Radio Active to retain key station staff, hire and train a much needed advertising representative, pay rent and upgrade key studio equipment.

Please give generously to help reactivate Radio Active!

Thanks to:

The Hunter Lounge

Loop

Eventfinda

Grouse Lighting

Oceania

Phantom Billstickers

Red Bull

Streamliner Productions

Western Audio