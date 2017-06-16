27 Jun 2017
  Miltones Share Video 'Pursed Lips', Pucker Up for Start of Tour

Miltones Share Video 'Pursed Lips', Pucker Up for Start of Tour

16 June 2017 - 0 Comments

On their debut album release day, it is with great pleasure, 
The Miltones share their brand new music video for Pursed Lips.
With Big Thanks to NZ On Air!

Pursed Lips is the stand-out, flirtatious and fun track on the The Miltones’ self-titled album. You can let your hair down and dance with inhibition - it’s the 90’s country-pop vibe amongst the album’s more heartfelt tracks like Mothers Ruin and Carlos. The video was filmed and edited by Alexander Hoyles (photographer & music video director) with help from Henry Williamson (Thievery Studio) on location at the Tabak family farm.

The Miltones songwriter and front-woman, Milly Tabak, talking about the video says “Pursed Lips was our opportunity to share our personality as a band, where we come from, and our relationship with music and those who share in the experience with us. The idea to shoot Pursed Lips at our Wildfire single came to all of us: We could include the amazing souls who dedicate time to help the band pursue music. It really was our way to show people that The Miltones is a beautiful community of friends and family. I'venever viewed us as just a band - the video also reflects this through its honest and light-hearted feel.”
 

DEBUT ALBUM ’THE MILTONES’ IS RELEASED TODAY
ON LP, CD & DIGITAL SERVICES : 

PURCHASE THE LP OR CD FROM YOUR FAVOURITE RECORD STORE:

MARBECKS / REAL GROOVY RECORDS / SOUTHBOUND / FLYING OUT / SLOWBOAT / ROUGH PEEL / DEATH RAY / VINYL COUNTDOWN / TRACS / MY MUSIC / PENNY LANE / RELICS
 
REVIEWS OF THE MILTONES SELF-TITLED DEBUT ALBUM:
 
“The freshest sound in New Zealand popular music right now… [their] debut album is a modern classic”
-  Kim Gillespie, New Zealand Herald
 
“For everyone’s sake, turn this one up. Allow the power of the earthy blues to run through you.”
- Emma Lumbus, The 13th Floor
 
“it would be surprising if they don't make a massive impression.”  
- Graham Reid, Elsewhere
 
The Miltones hit the New Zealand roads in support of their self-titled debut album, The Miltones. The full band - Milly Tabak, vocals and guitar, Liam Pratt, guitar, Guy Harrison on keys (Hollie Smith), Chris Marshall on bass (Miss June) and Tom Broome on drums (Esther Stephen & The Means, Hollie Smith) - will appear at select dates, with the more intimate sound of Milly, Liam and Guy at the others.

In whatever formation they appear, their infectious and fiery energy will get you knee slappin’, foot stompin’ and booty shakin’ until the cows come home.
 
The Miltones - Album Release Tour
 
17th June - Old Stone Butter Factory - Whangarei (R18)^
24th June - Village Cinemas - Tauranga (All Ages)*
30th June - The Boathouse - Nelson (R18)*
6th July - Meow - Wellington (R18)^
7th July - Common Room - Napier (R18)*
15th July - Purple Rain Retro Bar - Dunedin (R18)* 
16th July - Blue Smoke - Christchurch (All Ages)^
22nd July - Whammy Back Room - Auckland (R18)^
^Performance with full band *Performance with trio

TICKETS ON SALE NOW from UNDERTHERADAR.CO.NZ


