On their debut album release day, it is with
great pleasure,
The Miltones share their brand new music video for Pursed Lips.
With Big Thanks to NZ On Air!
Pursed Lips is the stand-out,
flirtatious and fun track on the The Miltones’ self-titled album. You can let
your hair down and dance with inhibition - it’s the 90’s country-pop vibe
amongst the album’s more heartfelt tracks like Mothers Ruin and Carlos. The video was filmed and
edited by Alexander Hoyles (photographer & music video director) with
help from Henry Williamson (Thievery Studio) on location at the Tabak
family farm.
The Miltones songwriter and front-woman, Milly Tabak, talking about the video
says “Pursed Lips was our opportunity to share our personality as a band,
where we come from, and our relationship with music and those who share in the
experience with us. The idea to shoot Pursed Lips at our Wildfire single came
to all of us: We could include the amazing souls who dedicate time to help the
band pursue music. It really was our way to show people that The Miltones is a
beautiful community of friends and family. I'venever
viewed us as just a band - the video also reflects this through its honest and
light-hearted feel.”
DEBUT
ALBUM ’THE MILTONES’ IS RELEASED TODAY
ON LP, CD & DIGITAL SERVICES :
PURCHASE
THE LP OR CD FROM YOUR FAVOURITE RECORD STORE:
MARBECKS
/ REAL GROOVY RECORDS / SOUTHBOUND / FLYING OUT / SLOWBOAT / ROUGH PEEL / DEATH
RAY / VINYL COUNTDOWN / TRACS / MY MUSIC / PENNY LANE / RELICS
REVIEWS OF THE
MILTONES SELF-TITLED DEBUT ALBUM:
“The freshest sound
in New Zealand popular music right now… [their] debut album is a modern
classic”
- Kim Gillespie, New Zealand Herald
“For everyone’s
sake, turn this one up. Allow the power of the earthy blues to run through
you.”
- Emma Lumbus, The 13th Floor
“it would be
surprising if they don't make a massive impression.”
- Graham Reid, Elsewhere
The Miltones hit the New Zealand roads in support of their self-titled debut
album, The Miltones. The full band - Milly Tabak, vocals and guitar, Liam
Pratt, guitar, Guy Harrison on keys (Hollie Smith
), Chris Marshall on bass (Miss
June) and Tom Broome on drums (Esther Stephen & The Means, Hollie Smith
) -
will appear at select dates, with the more intimate sound of Milly, Liam and
Guy at the others.
In whatever formation they appear, their infectious and fiery energy will get
you knee slappin’, foot stompin’ and booty shakin’ until the cows come home.
The Miltones -
Album Release Tour
17th June - Old Stone Butter Factory - Whangarei (R18)^
24th June - Village Cinemas - Tauranga (All Ages)*
30th June - The Boathouse - Nelson (R18)*
6th July - Meow - Wellington (R18)^
7th July - Common Room - Napier (R18)*
15th July - Purple
Rain Retro Bar - Dunedin (R18)*
16th July - Blue Smoke - Christchurch (All Ages)^
22nd July - Whammy Back Room - Auckland (R18)^
^Performance with full band *Performance with trio
TICKETS ON SALE NOW
from UNDERTHERADAR.CO.NZ
There are currently no comments for this article. Please log in to add new comments.