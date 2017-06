LORDE

Tue 7 Nov

Town Hall | Dunedin, NZ (All Ages)

Wed 8 Nov

Isaac Theatre Royal | Christchurch, NZ (All Ages)

Thu 9 Nov

Isaac Theatre Royal | Christchurch, NZ (All Ages)

Sat 11 Nov

Michael Fowler Centre | Wellington, NZ (All Ages)

Sun 12 Nov

Powerstation | Auckland, NZ (All Ages)

Tue 14 Nov

Powerstation | Auckland, NZ (18+*)

* Limited All Ages section

Wed 15 Nov

Powerstation | Auckland, NZ (18+*)

* Limited All Ages section

To meet public demand, Eccles Entertainment and Frontier Touring are thrilled to confirm a secondshow at Isaac Theatre Royal on Thursday 9 Nov.Tickets to all shows will be available from 12pm (NZST) on Monday 19 June.At the age of just 16, Lorde released her first album Pure Heroine(Universal), breaking into the international market and later going on to win two Grammy Awards including the coveted Album of the Year. The album peaked at #1 in over 20 countries, including Australia, New Zealand and America and featuring chart topping tracks Royals and Team Now 20, Lorde has truly grown in her formidable talent. Her forthcoming second studio album Melodrama(out today through Universal Music) is one of the most anticipated records of the year. Produced by Lorde, the esteemed Jack Antonoff and Frank Dukes, the album was recorded between Jack’s flat and Electric Lady Studios.Fronted by the release of four stunning songs – current single Perfect Places Liability and Sober – Melodrama’s tasters are critically acclaimed in the recorded and live arena. Lorde’s stunning debut performance of Green Light on Saturday Night Live made international waves, reminding us all of her compelling vocals and stage presence.Finally, Lorde returns to New Zealand. Be there to see her take to the stage this November!