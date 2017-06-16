27 Jun 2017
UsernamePassword

Remember Me? | Join | Recover
Click here to sign in via social networking

Music News - Lorde Second Christchurch show announced

Lorde Second Christchurch show announced

16 June 2017 - 0 Comments

To meet public demand, Eccles Entertainment and Frontier Touring are thrilled to confirm a second Christchurch show at Isaac Theatre Royal on Thursday 9 Nov. 

Tickets to all shows will be available from 12pm (NZST) on Monday 19 June.
 
At the age of just 16, Lorde released her first album Pure Heroine(Universal), breaking into the international market and later going on to win two Grammy Awards including the coveted Album of the Year. The album peaked at #1 in over 20 countries, including Australia, New Zealand and America and featuring chart topping tracks Royals, Tennis Court and Team.
 
Now 20, Lorde has truly grown in her formidable talent. Her forthcoming second studio album Melodrama(out today through Universal Music) is one of the most anticipated records of the year. Produced by Lorde, the esteemed Jack Antonoff and Frank Dukes, the album was recorded between Jack’s flat and Electric Lady Studios.
 
Fronted by the release of four stunning songs – current single Perfect Places,Green LightLiability and Sober – Melodrama’s tasters are critically acclaimed in the recorded and live arena. Lorde’s stunning debut performance of Green Light on Saturday Night Live made international waves, reminding us all of her compelling vocals and stage presence.  
 
Finally, Lorde returns to New Zealand. Be there to see her take to the stage this November!

LORDE
Presented by Frontier Touring & Eccles Entertainment

General public on sale from 12noon local time Monday 19 June

Tue 7 Nov
Town Hall | Dunedin, NZ (All Ages)
ticketmaster.co.nz | Ph: 0800 111 999
 
Wed 8 Nov
Isaac Theatre Royal | Christchurch, NZ (All Ages)
ticketek.co.nz | Ph: 0800 842 538
 
Thu 9 Nov
Isaac Theatre Royal | Christchurch, NZ (All Ages)
ticketek.co.nz | Ph: 0800 842 538
 
Sat 11 Nov
Michael Fowler Centre | Wellington, NZ (All Ages)
ticketmaster.co.nz | Ph: 0800 842 538
 
Sun 12 Nov
Powerstation | Auckland, NZ (All Ages)
ticketmaster.co.nz | Ph: 0800 111 999
 
Tue 14 Nov
Powerstation | Auckland, NZ (18+*)
* Limited All Ages section
ticketmaster.co.nz | Ph: 0800 111 999
 
Wed 15 Nov
Powerstation | Auckland, NZ (18+*)
* Limited All Ages section
ticketmaster.co.nz | Ph: 0800 111 999
  
Melodramais out today, purchase the album here

Next: Miltones Share Video 'Pursed Lips', Pucker Up for Start of Tour

Prev: Stretch announces new single and mini tour

Comments

There are currently no comments for this article. Please log in to add new comments.

Return to News Archive

NZ Top 10 Singles

  • DESPACITO (REMIX)
    Luis Fonsi And Daddy Yankee feat. Justin Bieber
  • WILD THOUGHTS
    DJ Khaled feat. Rihanna And Bryson Tiller
  • I'M THE ONE
    DJ Khaled feat. Justin Bieber, Quavo, Chance The Rapper And Lil Wayne
  • 2U
    David Guetta feat. Justin Bieber
  • HUMBLE.
    Kendrick Lamar
  • STRIP THAT DOWN
    Liam Payne feat. Quavo
  • THUNDER
    Imagine Dragons
  • SHAPE OF YOU
    Ed Sheeran
  • ATTENTION
    Charlie Puth
  • MALIBU
    Miley Cyrus
View the Full NZ Top 40...
muzic.net.nz Logo
100% New Zealand Music
All content on this website is copyright to muzic.net.nz and other respective rights holders. Redistribution of any material presented here without permission is prohibited.
Report a ProblemReport A Problem