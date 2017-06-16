To meet public demand, Eccles Entertainment and
Frontier Touring are thrilled to confirm a second Christchurch
show
at Isaac Theatre Royal on Thursday 9 Nov.
Tickets to all shows will be available from 12pm (NZST) on Monday 19 June.
At the age of just 16, Lorde
released her first album Pure Heroine
(Universal), breaking into the international market and later going on to win
two Grammy Awards including the coveted Album
of the Year.
The album peaked at #1 in over 20 countries, including
Australia, New Zealand and America and featuring chart topping tracks Royals
, Tennis Court
and Team
.
Now 20, Lorde has truly grown in her formidable talent. Her forthcoming second
studio album Melodrama
(out today through Universal Music) is one of the most anticipated records of
the year. Produced by Lorde, the esteemed Jack Antonoff and Frank Dukes, the
album was recorded between Jack’s flat and Electric Lady Studios.
Fronted by the release of four stunning songs – current single Perfect Places
,Green Light
, Liability
and Sober
– Melodrama’s
tasters are critically
acclaimed in the recorded and live arena. Lorde’s stunning debut performance of Green Light
on Saturday Night Live made international waves, reminding us all of her
compelling vocals and stage presence.
Finally, Lorde returns to New Zealand. Be there to see her take to the stage
this November!
LORDE
Presented by Frontier Touring & Eccles Entertainment
General public on sale from 12noon local time Monday 19 June
Tue 7 Nov
Town Hall |
Dunedin, NZ (All Ages)
Wed 8 Nov
Isaac Theatre
Royal | Christchurch, NZ (All Ages)
Thu 9 Nov
Isaac Theatre
Royal | Christchurch, NZ (All Ages)
Sat 11 Nov
Michael Fowler
Centre | Wellington, NZ (All Ages)
Sun 12 Nov
Powerstation |
Auckland, NZ (All Ages)
Tue 14 Nov
Powerstation |
Auckland, NZ (18+*)
* Limited All Ages
section
Wed 15 Nov
Powerstation |
Auckland, NZ (18+*)
* Limited All Ages
section
Melodramais out today, purchase the album here
