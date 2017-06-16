16 June 2017 - 0 Comments
Stretch has an intensity in his performance that burns up on any given night. From dark-hearted ballads to roof raising choruses with a boot-stomping backbeat, his songs encompass a NZ folk/rock landscape, somewhere between Highway 61 Revisited and State Highway 2.
His recent debut album Bury All Horses garnered high praise from fans and reviewers alike, with Graham Reid (Elsewhere) describing the release as "fine downbeat and poetic balladry, folk-rock melancholy, straight-up crowd pleasers and classic pop-rock…"
The release of Bury All Horses has
also led to Stretch recently signing to NZ based music publisher Songbroker.
Stretch returns with his new single and video Less Rock More Roll, an instantly engaging garage-folk-stomper, captured in one live take at The Lab with producer Wayne Bell. The accompanying video, shot in local Hawkes Bay bar The Common Room, is a quirky black & white stop-motion montage mirroring the dynamic, visceral energy of the song.
Stretch 'Less Rock More Roll' Tour Dates:
Saturday 22nd July / Auckland / Freida Margolis / Tickets from UTR
Saturday 29th July / Wellington / Third Eye - Tuatara Brewery / Tickets from UTR
Saturday
5th August / Napier / The Old Mill / Tickets from UTR
