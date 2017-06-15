New Zealand music legend Sharon O’Neill returns to her hometown of Nelson, giving fans a very special opportunity to share in her music, with now 2 up close and personal concerts aptly dubbed ‘Home Again’. The first show SOLD OUT within 2 weeks and Sharon has decided to not disappoint fans, by putting on a 2nd Show while she is home in Nelson this September.

NEW SHOW: Friday 22 September @ The Boat House, Nelson

http://premier.ticketek.co.nz/shows/show.aspx?sh=SHARONON17&v=NBH

Sharon O’Neill is one of our most accomplished musicians and without a doubt one of the most successful and achieved artists to hail from Nelson. Her accolades include 3 times New Zealand Female vocalist of the year, APRA Silver Scroll and NZ Album of the year winner, Australian Countdown Awards most popular female & twice nominated ARIA female vocalist of the year.

As a songwriter not only have the successes been for her own career but that of others, having written the score of iconic NZ Film ‘Smash Palace’, co-written songs for Dragon & Robert Palmer. Sharon brought us loved Kiwi hits like Maxine, Words, Lucks on your Table and Asian Paradise.

See Sharon in a way you have never seen her before - back to where it all began. She will take us through the stories behind the songs and perform them in the intimate setting of The Boathouse overlooking the spectacular water views of Nelson Harbour. Definitely the perfect weekend for ardent Sharon O’Neill fans to plan a trip to Nelson.

Adding to the warmth of the night Sharon is joined by her long time musician friends onstage including her partner Alan Mansfield, who played with Dragon and Robert Palmer for many years, along with Dean Hetherington (Coalrangers/Sou’westers), Ric Hetherington plus local Nelson award winning recording artist Aly Cook & Chrissie Small (Jive Bombers) joining Sharon again on background vocals.

This is going to be one very special night for those who secure tickets. Early Booking will be essential as this is an intimate venue with very limited capacity.

The show is proudly supported by Bowater Honda Nelson & Music Planet.

Book at Ticketek online at your local Ticketek outlet.