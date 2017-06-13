13 June 2017 - 0 Comments
Odesza (Harrison Mills, Clayton Knight) are one of the most celebrated
groups in electronic music, winning over fans online and at their consistently
sold-out live shows.
Today, they have announced their new 16-track album A Moment Apart, out Friday September 8 on Pod via Rhythmethod, and a world tour to immediately follow. A Moment Apart represents Odesza’s growth, delivering a more mature sound through weighted atmospheres, shimmering synth lines and familiar feelings of nostalgia, optimism and hope. The album's featured guests include Leon Bridges, Regina Spektor, and Australian singer/songwriter RY X, creating an eclectic mix that showcases Odesza's dynamic range.
Album closer Corners Of The Earth (feat. RY X), released today, builds upon a chilling vocal performance by RY X through thunderous low-end and swirling synthesizers, horns and choir that grow and expand throughout the song. The track coalesces into a cinematic, emotional climax in a pure Odesza style. Also released today, Meridian, is a trademark Odesza song, filled with rhythmic, pulsating drums and powerful vocals in a bed of lush synths and percussive punch. Meridian has a touch more grit and represents a subtle tone shift for the duo as reflected in the cover art designed by Mills and Michelle Gadeken.
Previously released tracks Line Of Sight (feat. WYNNE & Mansionair) and Late Night can be streamed along side brand new tracks Corners Of The Earth(feat. RY X) and Meridian here
Odesza embarks on a world tour this September with The Kite String Tangle and Running Touch on the support lineup for the Australia and New Zealand dates.
