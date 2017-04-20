American pop-punk foursome Joyce Manor are coming to New Zealand for three shows in June on-the-heels of releasing their fourth studio album Cody. The new record, which came out late last year via Epitaph, is the first album to feature new drummer Jeff Eznor and was produced by Rob Schnapf (Elliott Smith, Guided by Voices) who help steered the four-piece towards a more refined sound than their previous offerings.

Joyce Manor was conceived in the back of a car in the Disneyland parking lot—the kind of beginning California dreams are really made of. It was the fall of 2008 over a bottle of cheap booze when co-founders Barry Johnson (guitar, vocals) and Chase Knobbe (guitar) decided to team up. Joyce Manor made their debut as an acoustic two-piece, with Chase and Barry quickly learned that they were really a pop-punk band trapped inside a folk-punk duo—too many songs just demanded bass and drums.

By the end of 2009, they’d made a new friend in new drummer Kurt Walcher and welcomed old friend Matt Ebert back from Portland to play bass. With their line-up settled, they attacked their songs with new enthusiasm and neurotic precision, discovering their own kind of beauty in simplicity and pursuing heartbroken punk perfection.

Joyce Manor - New Zealand Tour





with support from Braves

Monday 5th June, Ding Dong Lounge, Auckland

Tuesday 6th June, Zeal, Hamilton (AA)

Wednesday 7th June, Valhalla, Wellington





Tickets available from UTR, and in-store at Flying Out (AKL) and Slow Boat/RPM (WLG)

Here's the video for Last You Heard Of Me lifted off their latest record Cody:

And here's the video for Fake ID: