Northland metal fans are in for a treat this weekend, with two of the country’s top metal bands playing in Kaitaia and Whangarei.

On Saturday May 6, Northland’s own metal heroes, Alien Weaponry, will be joining forces with Wellington’s Bulletbelt for the first ever heavy metal show in the Far North.

Promoter Francis Malley decided to organize the event at the Waipapakauri Hotel, North of Kaitaia, so that local metal fans wouldn’t have to travel long distances to see “some decent metal.”

Alien Weaponry were an obvious choice – the Waipu teenagers made history in 2016 by winning the National finals of both the Smokefree Rockquest and Pacifica Beats competitions with their unique brand of thrash metal and Te Reo Maori. They have released two singles since the win – Urutaa and Raupatu – and their music has been embraced by iwi radio stations and metal fans throughout New Zealand and beyond.

The band sings only original material, about half of which is in Te Reo Maori, and were recently named one of the top 10 metal acts in New Zealand by UK based Metal Hammer magazine.

Alien Weaponry is double billing with Wellington Black Metal band Bulletbelt, who are infamous for writing and performing the title track to the cult zombie movie Deathgasm, and have just released their second album, Rise of the Banshee.

“It will be our first time playing with Bulletbelt,” says Alien Weaponry frontman and lead guitarist Lewis de Jong, who celebrated his 15th birthday recently, “and it will also be our first time that far North. We actually haven’t played a full show in Northland for three years, and a lot has happened in that time, so we’re looking forward to blowing the place apart.”

The night promises to be an unforgettable one, with a large number of tickets already sold and interest high.

“Accommodation and camping are available at the venue,” says promoter Francis Malley, who expects many fans to stay over. “It’s more of a mini festival than a gig.”

Bulletbelt will also be playing at the Old Stone Butter Factory in Whangarei on Friday May 5, where it is rumoured Alien Weaponry may be making a surprise guest appearance along with Whangarei locals Eolithic Relapse.

Saturday May 6 – Waipapakauri Hotel, Kaitaia.

Tickets $20 at the door or $15 pre-sales (contact Francis Malley - malley64nz@hotmail.com

http://alienweaponry.com

https://www.youtube.com/c/alienweaponry

https://www.facebook.com/AlienWeaponry

https://youtu.be/CrGHGwH2wlg

https://youtu.be/LQLd2T2TuMo

https://youtu.be/JSi6queVz3w

https://youtu.be/wtvyS-2vAJY