26 Apr 2017
NZ Music Month Showcase ft. Benny's Videos (Wgtn), Hugo Jay, k2k & more

25 April 2017 - 0 Comments

We've got a lot of exceptional talent in New Zealand and Madcap Music are proud to highlight the artists they have lined up for you in May, to also celebrate the first weekend of NZ Music Month.

RSVP for free entry before 11PM via http://bit.ly/MAY6RSVP
$5 without an RSVP before 11pm & $10 after 

Benny's Videos
https://soundcloud.com/bennysvideos
Benny's Videos is an exciting new multidisciplinary artist. The Hutt Valley native blends upbeat percussion and a golden falsetto to create remarkable pop tracks, with minimalist electronic undertones to add depth to his songs.

Hugo Jay
https://soundcloud.com/hugojay
Producing dreamy soundscapes and hypnotic club rhythms with a gorgeous lo-fi touch, Hugo Jay has quickly become a fine house music producer as well as a DJ. On his full-length tape 'Spent' for London label Coastal Haze, the Auckland electro wizard highlights some of his most alluring sonic qualities.

k2k
https://soundcloud.com/k2kokay
Producer and vocalist K2K makes pop-tinged lo-fi house tracks with a digital culture influence. She’s part of the Inky Waves collective taking over dancefloors around the country & featured at respective festivals such as Laneway, Splore and Camp a Low Hum. She shone at Red Bull Music Academy Paris in 2015 and with her luminous soundcloud releases and live sets, k2k is at the forefront of electronic music coming out of Aotearoa.

SATURDAY 6 MAY @ 10pm
CASSETTE NINE, AUCKLAND


Comments

There are currently no comments for this article. Please log in to add new comments.

