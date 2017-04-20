We've got a lot of exceptional talent in New Zealand and Madcap Music are proud to highlight the artists they have lined up for you in May, to also celebrate the first weekend of NZ Music Month.



RSVP for free entry before 11PM via http://bit.ly/MAY6RSVP

$5 without an RSVP before 11pm & $10 after



Benny's Videos

https://soundcloud.com/bennysvideos

Benny's Videos is an exciting new multidisciplinary artist. The Hutt Valley native blends upbeat percussion and a golden falsetto to create remarkable pop tracks, with minimalist electronic undertones to add depth to his songs.



Hugo Jay

https://soundcloud.com/hugojay

Producing dreamy soundscapes and hypnotic club rhythms with a gorgeous lo-fi touch, Hugo Jay has quickly become a fine house music producer as well as a DJ. On his full-length tape 'Spent' for London label Coastal Haze, the Auckland electro wizard highlights some of his most alluring sonic qualities.



k2k

https://soundcloud.com/k2kokay

Producer and vocalist K2K makes pop-tinged lo-fi house tracks with a digital culture influence. She’s part of the Inky Waves collective taking over dancefloors around the country & featured at respective festivals such as Laneway, Splore and Camp a Low Hum. She shone at Red Bull Music Academy Paris in 2015 and with her luminous soundcloud releases and live sets, k2k is at the forefront of electronic music coming out of Aotearoa.

SATURDAY 6 MAY @ 10pm

CASSETTE NINE, AUCKLAND