26 Apr 2017
Music News - Micronism - the classic album remastered & on vinyl

Micronism - the classic album remastered & on vinyl

24 April 2017 - 0 Comments

Originally released in 1998 through Kog Transmissions and only available on a very limited CD run, we’re proud to present remastered and for the first time digitally, Micronism – Inside A Quiet Mind, one of New Zealand’s most acclaimed electronic albums of all time! 

PRE-ORDER THE LIMITED EDITION DOUBLE LP HERE

Stepping through deep house, glitch and techno, Inside A Quiet Mind is a journey across an electronic-music spectrum.

If you aren't familiar with Micronism, get ready to experience one of the greatest electronic albums ever produced in New Zealand! 

Micronism - Inside A Quiet Mind, out July 21

STREAM FIRST SINGLE An Unfulfilled Wish

PRE-ORDER THE VINYL ON BANDCAMP NOW


