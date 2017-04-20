24 April 2017 - 0 Comments
Originally released in 1998 through Kog Transmissions and only available on a very limited CD run, we’re proud to present remastered and for the first time digitally, Micronism – Inside A Quiet Mind, one of New Zealand’s most acclaimed electronic albums of all time!
PRE-ORDER THE LIMITED EDITION DOUBLE LP HERE
Stepping through deep house, glitch and techno, Inside A Quiet Mind is a journey across an electronic-music spectrum.
If you aren't familiar with Micronism, get ready to experience one of the greatest electronic albums ever produced in New Zealand!
Micronism - Inside A Quiet Mind, out July 21
STREAM FIRST SINGLE An Unfulfilled Wish
