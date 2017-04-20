Music News - The Godfather of Reggae Dancehall Johnny Osbourne Returns to New Zealand in May
24 April 2017 - 0 Comments
The “Godfather of Dancehall”
who created the classics Buddy Bye
, No Ice Cream Sound
and Little Sound
Boy
is a well-deserved moniker for Errol “Johnny” Osbourne describing his
contribution to Reggae music as it has evolved from the local Jamaican
community to the international arena.
His song Sing Jay Stylee
is viewed by many as the precursor to the Dancehall
phenomenon evidenced in popular Jamaican music culture today. The evolution of
this aspect in the 80’s prompted an increase in sound systems around the globe
and necessitated the need for “dubs”. As sound system selectors in every
crevice and corner of the world craved to establish dominancy, the demand for
“dubs” escalated immensely. Such were the requests for Johnny’s services as no
selector wanted to enter into a clash without a “special” from the “Dub
Doctor”. Today, it is the same.
A string of hits dating from the late 60’s through the 90’s defines Johnny’s
longevity and artistic ability. During this period and subsequently, Johnny’s
aptitude to adapt to changes while preserving the quality of his musical output
illustrates the depth of talent in his musical arsenal. Johnny’s legendary
status was not acquired as a result of the years he’s been in the business, in
essence it emanates from his penmanship as a lyricist, creative ingenuity as a
“hit-maker” and intrinsic proficiency to do so repetitively.
TOUR DATES:
Friday 5th May – Yot Club, Raglan
Saturday 6th May – Neck Of The Woods, Auckland
Friday 12th May – The Laundry, Melbourne
Saturday 13th May – The Lair, Sydney
Monday 15th May – Beach Hotel, Byron Bay
More details on the tour HERE
Interview and live
performance footage HERE
There are currently no comments for this article. Please log in to add new comments.