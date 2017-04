Paul Gurney and Auckland country-blues rockers The DeSotos are pleased to announce the release of their new albumLove is generally a positive force but even the most beautiful of ideas can cast a shadow.This cycle of songs explores those darker sides of the sweetness of love – the longing, the loss, the “might-have-beens” of life that are the price we pay for a life experienced to the fullest. But ultimately these are songs of hope, stories of learning and acceptance.As a writer Paul says “I have always been drawn to a dark lyrical idea married to a warm melodic structure, and the juxtaposition this can create for a listener. The likes of Lucinda Williams and Emmylou Harris have always been masters of this art, and it is my hope these songs will evoke a similar feeling.”Love in its purest form is best expressed in the melancholy falsetto tones of, while songs such asexplore feelings of loss, in this case - a close friend through illness.Lead single, the yearningand warm rhythms ofspeak to our constant quest to redefine who and what we are, and evolve as human beings.Production for the album was handled by Auckland “musicologist” Bob Shepheard, while Steve Garden sprinkled a little gold dust on the songs with his mixing and mastering skills.Having worked on two previous DeSotos albums Bob and Steve bring an intimate yet “widescreen” styling to their work, reflecting the likes of producers Daniel Lanois and T Bone Burnett.is available via iTunes Spotify and all good digital outlets. CDs will be available from Marbecks, JBHiFi and selected stores plus at live shows.celebrate the album release with a show at The Thirsty Dog on. Doors open 7.30pm.A lower North Island/South Island acoustic tour is planned for September this year with details to be confirmed.