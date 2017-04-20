22 Apr 2017
  Paul Gurney with The DeSotos release new album 'Shadow Of Love'

Music News - Paul Gurney with The DeSotos release new album 'Shadow Of Love'

Paul Gurney with The DeSotos release new album 'Shadow Of Love'

21 April 2017 - 0 Comments

Paul Gurney and Auckland country-blues rockers The DeSotos are pleased to announce the release of their new album Shadow Of Love.
 
Love is generally a positive force but even the most beautiful of ideas can cast a shadow.
 
This cycle of songs explores those darker sides of the sweetness of love – the longing, the loss, the “might-have-beens” of life that are the price we pay for a life experienced to the fullest. But ultimately these are songs of hope, stories of learning and acceptance.
 
As a writer Paul says “I have always been drawn to a dark lyrical idea married to a warm melodic structure, and the juxtaposition this can create for a listener. The likes of Lucinda Williams and Emmylou Harris have always been masters of this art, and it is my hope these songs will evoke a similar feeling.”
 
Love in its purest form is best expressed in the melancholy falsetto tones of Decide, while songs such as Cold Wind explore feelings of loss, in this case - a close friend through illness.
 
Lead single, the yearning Close Your Eyes and warm rhythms of Breaking Free speak to our constant quest to redefine who and what we are, and evolve as human beings.
 
Production for the album was handled by Auckland “musicologist” Bob Shepheard, while Steve Garden sprinkled a little gold dust on the songs with his mixing and mastering skills.
 
Having worked on two previous DeSotos albums Bob and Steve bring an intimate yet “widescreen” styling to their work, reflecting the likes of producers Daniel Lanois and T Bone Burnett.
 
Shadow of Love is available via iTunes, Spotify and all good digital outlets. CDs will be available from Marbecks, JBHiFi and selected stores plus at live shows.
 
Paul Gurney and The DeSotos’ celebrate the album release with a show at The Thirsty Dog on Saturday April 22nd. Doors open 7.30pm.

A lower North Island/South Island acoustic tour is planned for September this year with details to be confirmed.

 

