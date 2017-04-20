Paul Gurney and Auckland country-blues rockers The DeSotos
are pleased to announce the release of their new
album Shadow Of
Love
.
Love is generally a positive force but even the most beautiful of ideas can
cast a shadow.
This cycle of songs explores those darker sides of the sweetness of love – the
longing, the loss, the “might-have-beens” of life that are the price we pay for
a life experienced to the fullest. But ultimately these are songs of hope,
stories of learning and acceptance.
As a writer Paul says “I have always been drawn to a dark lyrical idea married
to a warm melodic structure, and the juxtaposition this can create for a
listener. The likes of Lucinda Williams and Emmylou Harris have always been
masters of this art, and it is my hope these songs will evoke a similar
feeling.”
Love in its purest form is best expressed in the melancholy falsetto tones of Decide
, while
songs such as Cold
Wind
explore feelings of loss, in this case - a close friend
through illness.
Lead single, the yearning Close
Your Eyes
and warm rhythms of Breaking Free
speak to our constant
quest to redefine who and what we are, and evolve as human beings.
Production for the album was handled by Auckland “musicologist” Bob Shepheard,
while Steve
Garden sprinkled a little gold dust on the songs with
his mixing and mastering skills.
Having worked on two previous DeSotos albums Bob and Steve bring an
intimate yet “widescreen” styling to their work, reflecting the likes of
producers Daniel Lanois and T Bone Burnett. Shadow of Love
is available via iTunes
, Spotify
and all good digital outlets. CDs will
be available from Marbecks, JBHiFi and selected stores plus at live shows. Paul Gurney and The
DeSotos’
celebrate the album release with a show at The Thirsty Dog
on Saturday April 22nd
.
Doors open 7.30pm.
A lower North Island/South Island acoustic tour is planned for September this
year with details to be confirmed.
