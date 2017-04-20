One of the country’s biggest Hip-Hop innovators, David Dallas, has released his fourth solo record Hood Country Club today.

The highly anticipated album features production duties from heavy hitters Styalz Fuego, Nic M, SmokeyGotBeatz and longtime collaborators Fire & Ice. Pulling from sonic influences as broad as Uk 2-step & Trip-hop, to straight up samples over dusty drums - David Dallas touches on everything from the political to the deeply personal.

“I put it all into this one. I don’t really feel like being build ups – I’ll just say this record took time because it needed to, I’m proud of it, and I’ll be happy when everyone gets to hear it.” – David Dallas.

Recorded at Red Bull Studios, the forthcoming album follows the critically acclaimed– a record which saw David Dallas reach significant heights. David Dallas took home two Tuis at the 2014 NZ Music Awards for Best Male Artist and Best Rap Album for. The first singleachieved PLATINUM status in New Zealand and has been viewed a whopping 3.8 million times on YouTube. Following the release of the album, David Dallas supported Eminem on his first New Zealand show and toured with Run The Jewels across Australia and New Zealand.