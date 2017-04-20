22 Apr 2017
UsernamePassword

Remember Me? | Join | Recover
Click here to sign in via social networking
  • Home »
  • News »
  • Bliss n Eso announce 'Off The Grid' New Zealand tour this July

Music News - Bliss n Eso announce 'Off The Grid' New Zealand tour this July

Bliss n Eso announce 'Off The Grid' New Zealand tour this July

21 April 2017 - 0 Comments

With just one week to go until the release of Australian hip hop group Bliss n Eso’s hugely anticipated sixth album Off The Grid (out Fri 28 Apr), Frontier Touring + Illusive Presents are pleased to announce the trio will hit the road for their first ever New Zealand headline national tour this July. 

Bliss n Eso are no strangers to success. They currently hold the record over the ditch for the largest local hip hop tour ever, with over 55,000 fans in attendance. Adding to this, they have three certified platinum albums in their homeland, and have won APRA and ARIA awards for their efforts. 

Kicking off at Auckland’s Neck of the Woods, the Off The Grid Tour will see one of Australia’s most respected and successful groups make their way down the country performing in Wellington, Christchurch and Queenstown also. 

“We can’t wait to get on the road in front of our fans! Now that the album is finished we can’t wait to get out there and perform a bunch of new bangers along with some of our classics!” explains MC Eso.

Those eager to get their hands on tickets should sign up for the exclusive Frontier Members pre-sale which will run from Wed 26 April to Thu 27 April with tickets on sale to the general public from Fri 28 April. Check frontiertouring.com/blissneso for more information. 

Bliss n Eso’s latest single, Moments (feat. Gavin James) which made it to #1 on the NZ Viral Spotify chart, comes as the follow up to Dopamine (feat. Thief) and Friend Like You (feat. Lee Fields)and is a further taste for what’s to come from the trio on the forthcoming album. Off The Grid is available for pre-order now from blissneso.com. 

Moments is a track that reflects on those precious moments we all had growing up before life got complicated. Your first kiss, the house you lived in, the smells of your childhood neighbourhood, your first time in love. It’s about reminiscing and appreciating how those moments have shaped who we are today. Gavin’s voice really brought everything together on ‘Moments’. His heart-warming vocals helped to paint all our memories even more vividly,” explains MC Bliss.

It’s officially Bliss n Eso season! 

‘Friday night’s gig was hot, sweaty and frenetic; a real showcase of Aussie hip hop’s artistic growth over the past decade…Great show lads.’ - Adelaide Advertiser 

‘The crowd demanded an encore. They stamped, they flung their fists in the air, chanting together as one.’ – The Music


Bliss n Eso - Moments feat. Gavin James (Official Video Clip)

WATCH: Bliss n Eso - Moments (feat. Gavin James)

BLISS N ESO - OFF THE GRID TOUR
Presented by Frontier Touring & Illusive Presents

Frontier Members pre-sale via frontiertouring.com/blissneso
Wednesday 26 April (2pm NZST) 
to Thursday 27 April (2pm NZST) 
(or ends earlier if pre-sale allocation exhausted)

General public on sale from Friday 28 April (Midday NZST)

Thu 27 Jul | Neck of the Woods, Auckland (18+)
ticketmaster.co.nz | Ph: 0800 111 999
 
Fri 28 Jul | Meow, Wellington (18+)
ticketmaster.co.nz| Ph: 0800 111 999

Sat 29 Jul | Winnie Bagoes, Christchurch (18+)
ticketmaster.co.nz | Ph: 0800 111 999
 
Sun 30 Jul | The World Bar, Queenstown (18+)
ticketmaster.co.nz | Ph: 0800 111 999


Next: David Dallas Releases Hood Country Club

Prev: Andy Grammer announces NZ tour this October

Comments

There are currently no comments for this article. Please log in to add new comments.

Return to News Archive

NZ Top 10 Singles

  • SHAPE OF YOU
    Ed Sheeran
  • HUMBLE.
    Kendrick Lamar
  • OPTIONS
    Pitbull feat. Stephen Marley
  • PASSIONFRUIT
    Drake
  • GALWAY GIRL
    Ed Sheeran
  • SOMETHING JUST LIKE THIS
    The Chainsmokers And Coldplay
  • THAT'S WHAT I LIKE
    Bruno Mars
  • SLIDE
    Calvin Harris feat. Frank Ocean And Migos
  • SIGN OF THE TIMES
    Harry Styles
  • IT AIN'T ME
    Kygo And Selena Gomez
View the Full NZ Top 40...
muzic.net.nz Logo
100% New Zealand Music
All content on this website is copyright to muzic.net.nz and other respective rights holders. Redistribution of any material presented here without permission is prohibited.
Report a ProblemReport A Problem