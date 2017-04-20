With just one week to go until the release of
Australian hip hop group Bliss
n Eso’s hugely anticipated sixth album Off The Grid
(out
Fri 28 Apr), Frontier Touring + Illusive Presents are pleased to announce the
trio will hit the road for their first ever New Zealand headline national tour
this July.
Bliss n Eso are no strangers to success. They currently hold the record over
the ditch for the largest local hip hop tour ever, with over 55,000 fans in
attendance. Adding to this, they have three certified platinum albums in their
homeland, and have won APRA and ARIA awards for their efforts.
Kicking off at Auckland’s Neck of the Woods, the Off The Grid Tour will see one of Australia’s most
respected and successful groups make their way down the country performing in Wellington, Christchurch and Queenstown also.
“We can’t wait to get on the road in front of our fans! Now that the album is
finished we can’t wait to get out there and perform a bunch of new bangers
along with some of our classics!” explains MC Eso.
Those eager to get their hands on tickets should sign up for the exclusive
Frontier Members pre-sale which will run from Wed 26 April to Thu 27 April with
tickets on sale to the general public from Fri 28 April. Check frontiertouring.com/blissneso
for more
information.
Bliss n Eso’s latest single, Moments (feat. Gavin James)
which
made it to #1 on the NZ Viral Spotify chart, comes as the follow up to Dopamine (feat. Thief)
and Friend Like You (feat. Lee Fields)
and is a further taste for what’s to come from the trio on the forthcoming
album. Off The Grid
is available for pre-order now from blissneso.com.
“Moments
is a track that reflects on those precious moments we all had
growing up before life got complicated. Your first kiss, the house you lived
in, the smells of your childhood neighbourhood, your first time in love. It’s
about reminiscing and appreciating how those moments have shaped who we are
today. Gavin’s voice really brought everything together on ‘Moments’. His
heart-warming vocals helped to paint all our memories even more vividly,”
explains MC Bliss.
It’s officially Bliss n Eso season!
‘Friday night’s gig was hot, sweaty and frenetic; a real showcase of Aussie hip
hop’s artistic growth over the past decade…Great show lads.’ - Adelaide Advertiser
‘The crowd demanded an encore. They stamped, they flung their fists in the air,
chanting together as one.’ – The
Music
BLISS N ESO - OFF THE GRID TOUR
|
|
|
WATCH: Bliss n Eso - Moments (feat. Gavin
James)
Presented by Frontier Touring & Illusive Presents
Frontier Members pre-sale via frontiertouring.com/blissnesoWednesday 26
April (2pm NZST) to Thursday 27
April (2pm NZST)
(or ends earlier if
pre-sale allocation exhausted)
General public on sale from Friday 28 April (Midday NZST)
Thu 27 Jul | Neck
of the Woods, Auckland (18+)ticketmaster.co.nz
| Ph: 0800 111 999
Fri 28 Jul | Meow,
Wellington (18+)ticketmaster.co.nz
| Ph: 0800 111 999
Sat 29 Jul | Winnie
Bagoes, Christchurch (18+)ticketmaster.co.nz
| Ph: 0800 111
999
Sun 30 Jul | The
World Bar, Queenstown (18+)ticketmaster.co.nz
| Ph: 0800 111 999
