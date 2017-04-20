22 Apr 2017
UsernamePassword

Remember Me? | Join | Recover
Click here to sign in via social networking

Music News - Andy Grammer announces NZ tour this October

Andy Grammer announces NZ tour this October

21 April 2017 - 0 Comments

Multi-platinum selling pop artist Andy Grammer is all about inspiring and empowering the world by communicating his truths through his music. Following the chart-topping success of his double-platinum selling single Fresh Eyes, Andy Grammer has announced his first ever tour of Australia and New Zealand for this October. Andy Grammer will give Australian fans a taste of his live show when he performs his global smash hit single Fresh Eyes on the TV WEEK Logie Awards this Sunday 23 April.
 
Since his humble beginnings performing as a busker on the Santa Monica Promenade, Grammer has taken the music world by storm with a succession of pop hits.
 
Andy first introduced himself to Australia and New Zealand with the anthemic Keep Your Head Up in 2011, and has since released a slew of radio hits. Following Keep Your Head Up was Gold single Back Home, which gained popularity in Australia following its use on Channel Seven’s promo for the 2014 ‘House Rules’ finale.

Honey I’m Good similarly secured Gold status here, while in his home country reached a top 10 US chart position and 3 x platinum sales.

Andy’s current single ‘Fresh Eyes’ is a groove-laden pop gem which topped the Australian and NZ radio airplay charts. Fresh Eyes reached #5 on the ARIA chart and #8 on the NZ Top 40 Chart, has surpassed 180 million streams on Spotify, and has been certified double platinum in Australia and Platinum in New Zealand.

Andy will perform his chart-topping hits this October when he performs for audiences across Australia and New Zealand.

ANDY GRAMMER

Frontier Members pre-sale runs from Thu 27 Apr
Click here for details

General public on sale from Tue 2 May
12noon local time
(AU + NZ shows)

For full tour information, click here

Wed 18 Oct

Powerstation (All Ages)
Auckland, NZ
ticketmaster.co.nz

Ph: 0800 111 999 


Next: Bliss n Eso announce 'Off The Grid' New Zealand tour this July

Prev: Seth Haapu releases new single Nature from Volume II EP

Comments

There are currently no comments for this article. Please log in to add new comments.

Return to News Archive

NZ Top 10 Singles

  • SHAPE OF YOU
    Ed Sheeran
  • HUMBLE.
    Kendrick Lamar
  • OPTIONS
    Pitbull feat. Stephen Marley
  • PASSIONFRUIT
    Drake
  • GALWAY GIRL
    Ed Sheeran
  • SOMETHING JUST LIKE THIS
    The Chainsmokers And Coldplay
  • THAT'S WHAT I LIKE
    Bruno Mars
  • SLIDE
    Calvin Harris feat. Frank Ocean And Migos
  • SIGN OF THE TIMES
    Harry Styles
  • IT AIN'T ME
    Kygo And Selena Gomez
View the Full NZ Top 40...
muzic.net.nz Logo
100% New Zealand Music
All content on this website is copyright to muzic.net.nz and other respective rights holders. Redistribution of any material presented here without permission is prohibited.
Report a ProblemReport A Problem