Multi-platinum selling pop artist Andy Grammer is all about inspiring and empowering the world by communicating his truths through his music. Following the chart-topping success of his double-platinum selling single Fresh Eyes , Andy Grammer has announced his first ever tour of Australia and New Zealand for this October. Andy Grammer will give Australian fans a taste of his live show when he performs his global smash hit singleon the TV WEEK Logie Awards this Sunday 23 April.Since his humble beginnings performing as a busker on the Santa Monica Promenade, Grammer has taken the music world by storm with a succession of pop hits.Andy first introduced himself to Australia and New Zealand with the anthemic Keep Your Head Up in 2011, and has since released a slew of radio hits. Followingwas Gold single Back Home , which gained popularity in Australia following its use on Channel Seven’s promo for the 2014 ‘House Rules’ finale. Honey I’m Good similarly secured Gold status here, while in his home country reached a top 10 US chart position and 3 x platinum sales.Andy’s current single ‘Fresh Eyes’ is a groove-laden pop gem which topped the Australian and NZ radio airplay charts.reached #5 on the ARIA chart and #8 on the NZ Top 40 Chart, has surpassed 180 million streams on Spotify, and has been certified double platinum in Australia and Platinum in New Zealand.Andy will perform his chart-topping hits this October when he performs for audiences across Australia and New Zealand.

ANDY GRAMMER



Frontier Members pre-sale runs from Thu 27 Apr

Click here for details



General public on sale from Tue 2 May

12noon local time

(AU + NZ shows)



For full tour information, click here

Wed 18 Oct



Powerstation (All Ages)

Auckland, NZ

ticketmaster.co.nz

Ph: 0800 111 999