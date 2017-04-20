Multi-platinum selling pop artist Andy
Grammer is all about inspiring and empowering the world by
communicating his truths through his music. Following the chart-topping success
of his double-platinum selling single Fresh Eyes
, Andy Grammer has
announced his first ever tour of Australia and New Zealand for this
October. Andy Grammer will give Australian fans a taste of his live
show when he performs his global smash hit single Fresh Eyes
on the TV WEEK Logie Awards this
Sunday 23 April.
Since his humble beginnings performing as a busker on the Santa Monica
Promenade, Grammer has taken the music world by storm with a succession of pop
hits.
Andy first introduced himself to Australia and New Zealand with the anthemic Keep Your Head Up
in 2011, and
has since released a slew of radio hits. Following Keep Your Head Up
was
Gold single Back Home
, which gained popularity
in Australia following its use on Channel Seven’s promo for the 2014
‘House Rules’ finale.Honey I’m Good
similarly secured
Gold status here, while in his home country reached a top 10 US chart
position and 3 x platinum sales.
Andy’s current single ‘Fresh Eyes’ is a groove-laden pop gem which topped the
Australian and NZ radio airplay charts. Fresh Eyes
reached #5 on the
ARIA chart and #8 on the NZ Top 40 Chart, has surpassed 180 million
streams on Spotify, and has been certified double platinum in Australia
and Platinum in New Zealand.
Andy will perform his chart-topping hits this October when he performs for
audiences across Australia and New Zealand.
ANDY GRAMMER
Wed 18 Oct
Powerstation (All
Ages)
Auckland, NZ
ticketmaster.co.nz
Ph: 0800 111 999
