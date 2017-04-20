22 Apr 2017
Music News - Seth Haapu releases new single Nature from Volume II EP

21 April 2017 - 0 Comments

A vintage manuscript composed and handwritten by his Grandfather over five decades ago, found in the pocket of a family keepsake was the inspiration Seth Haapu needed to embark on a journey to discover his family legacy.

Exploring to find the legacy’s heart he visited Whangara for the first time in his life where his ancestors settled following their passage from Huahine, French Polynesia.

Seth says of the experience “It was spiritual.  And in it I found a sense of belonging across time, connecting with those gone before and those who are yet to come”.

Volume II – The second EP in a series of three – is about this journey. A memorial to Seth’s Grandfather, his father, their bloodlines and a generational message that speaks, with love, to those yet to come that they can be better.

Nature, the lead track, is about living in the present and trusting your intuition – and is available today.

Seth Haapu – Volume II

Nature
Crimewaves
Sunday Best 

Volume II will be available May 19

Buy Nature on iTunes here
Stream Nature on Spotify here
Stream Nature on Deezer here


