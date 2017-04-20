20 April 2017 - 0 Comments
Celebrating the
reissue of his first solo album,
Baby I’m Bored (2003), Evan Dando will stop by New Zealand as part of his World Tour for two shows:
Saturday 3rd June, 2017
Blue Smoke, Christchurch
Christchurch tickets onsale now via undertheradar
Sunday 4th June, 2017
Tuning Fork, Auckland
Auckland tickets pre-sale 9am Friday 21st April via Ticketmaster
Auckland tickets on sale 9am Monday 24th April via Ticketmaster
Emerging after The Lemonheads disbanded, Evan Dando returned
to music first with a solo tour and Live At The Brattle Theatre then came his
debut solo album Baby I’m Bored.
Mature and autobiographical, Baby I’m Bored is a stellar record that stripped Dando of his grunge label. At the time of recording, he was without the band which saw him lean more towards an achingly melodic alt-country rock sound. Self-deprecating, these are songs of decline and coming back from that.
The upcoming deluxe reissue of Baby I’m Bored on Fire Records via Southbound in NZ) for Record Store Day 2017, will be released as a deluxe two-platter vinyl set — the second disc being unheard unreleased tracks, singles, b-sides and rarities. You can listen to two tracks from the bonus disc — an alternate version of Shots is Fire featuring Liv Tyler and an alternate version of Rancho Santa Fe.
"The songs
on Baby I’m Bored show an artist
venturing deeper into himself than ever before to produce some of his most
magnetic, vulnerable work. Once the needle hits the record, it’s hard to
imagine any committed listener turning away." - Paste Magazine
“Dando has a flair for bruised melancholy that stands comparison with Gram Parsons and Alex Chilton” - Q Magazine
“A
beautiful album of tender reflections on life, love and drug-induced folly set
in soulful, country-tinged guitar pop.” - The Independent
