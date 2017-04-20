Celebrating the reissue of his first solo album,

Baby I’m Bored (2003), Evan Dando will stop by New Zealand as part of his World Tour for two shows:

Saturday 3rd June, 2017

Blue Smoke, Christchurch

Christchurch tickets onsale now via undertheradar



Sunday 4th June, 2017

Tuning Fork, Auckland



Auckland tickets pre-sale 9am Friday 21st April via Ticketmaster

Auckland tickets on sale 9am Monday 24th April via Ticketmaster

Emerging after The Lemonheads disbanded, Evan Dando returned to music first with a solo tour and Live At The Brattle Theatre then came his debut solo album Baby I’m Bored.



Mature and autobiographical, Baby I’m Bored is a stellar record that stripped Dando of his grunge label. At the time of recording, he was without the band which saw him lean more towards an achingly melodic alt-country rock sound. Self-deprecating, these are songs of decline and coming back from that.



The upcoming deluxe reissue of Baby I’m Bored on Fire Records via Southbound in NZ) for Record Store Day 2017, will be released as a deluxe two-platter vinyl set — the second disc being unheard unreleased tracks, singles, b-sides and rarities. You can listen to two tracks from the bonus disc — an alternate version of Shots is Fire featuring Liv Tyler and an alternate version of Rancho Santa Fe.



"The songs on Baby I’m Bored show an artist venturing deeper into himself than ever before to produce some of his most magnetic, vulnerable work. Once the needle hits the record, it’s hard to imagine any committed listener turning away." - Paste Magazine



“Dando has a flair for bruised melancholy that stands comparison with Gram Parsons and Alex Chilton” - Q Magazine

“A beautiful album of tender reflections on life, love and drug-induced folly set in soulful, country-tinged guitar pop.” - The Independent

