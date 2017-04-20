Robin Fernando is excited to announce the long-awaited return of Vancouver duo Japandroids for two New Zealand dates this July.



The shows come hot on the heels of the band's acclaimed third album, Near To The Wild Heart Of Life - released January 27 on Pod/Inertia.



Japandroids play Auckland’s Kings Arms on July 21 and Wellington’s San Fran on July 22. These are their first shows in New Zealand since 2013.



Japandroids are a two-piece band from Vancouver, BC, which began in 2006 and consists of Brian King and David Prowse. Japandroids are one guitar, one set of drums, and two vocalisers. Japandroids are maximal in their delivery; a two-piece band sounding like a five- piece band. With the release of their second album, Celebration Rock in 2012 the band embarked on what seemed like an endless world tour, performing more than 200 shows in over 40 countries, and playing their final show in support of Celebration Rock in Buenos Aires, Argentina in November 2013.



They would not perform live again for three years. Their third album, Near To The Wild Heart Of Life, was written clandestinely throughout 2014 and 2015 in Vancouver, Toronto, New Orleans, and Mexico City. The title comes from a passage in the novel "A Portrait Of The Artist As A Young Man" by James Joyce: He was alone. He was unheeded, happy, and near to the wild heart of life. Like their prior albums Post-Nothing and Celebration Rock, the album features 8 songs.



If Celebration Rock was the culmination of something, then Near To The Wild Heart Of Life can be considered the beginning of something else.



Don't miss Japandroids’ highly-anticipated return to New Zealand shores in July 2017.

JAPANDROIDS



NEW ZEALAND TOUR - JULY 2017



Auckland: Friday July 21

King's Arms

Tickets



Wellington: Saturday July 22

San Fran

Tickets



Tickets on sale – 9.00am, Friday April 21

