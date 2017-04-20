21 Apr 2017
UsernamePassword

Remember Me? | Join | Recover
Click here to sign in via social networking

Music News - NZ Music Month at Space Place at Carter Observatory

NZ Music Month at Space Place at Carter Observatory

20 April 2017 - 0 Comments

Space Place at Carter Observatory will be rocking in the month of May.

That’s because local Wellington bands will be playing every Sunday of May at Space Place in the Planetarium at Carter Observatory to celebrate NZ Music Month.

A different Wellington band will play each evening – each one with different musical styles - ranging from Jazz fusion right through to reggae dub, hard rock and electronica.

With the setting of the planetarium with its giant dome, and accompanied with giant screen visuals, the concerts will be a visually stunning musical experience.

Ben James – events programmer for Museums Wellington is looking forward to seeing these five different local bands take over Space Place over NZ Music Month;

"I’ve worked with all these bands before, and I was trying to create an epic musical lolly mixture of Wellington’s cream of the crop bands. With these five different music acts - you’re in for a great mix of kiwi music !"

The Troubles will start off the month bringing their fusion of Jazz music on May 7, followed by Reggae dub merchants Newtown Rocksteady in Dub on May 14, then a double dose of indie-rock with TEETH and Earth Tongue on May 21, and the eclectic electronica band The All Seeing Hand will end the music month at Space Place on May 28.


Next: Japandroids return to New Zealand this July

Prev: The Amity Affliction announce NZ headline tour for July

Comments

There are currently no comments for this article. Please log in to add new comments.

Return to News Archive

NZ Top 10 Singles

  • SHAPE OF YOU
    Ed Sheeran
  • HUMBLE.
    Kendrick Lamar
  • OPTIONS
    Pitbull feat. Stephen Marley
  • PASSIONFRUIT
    Drake
  • GALWAY GIRL
    Ed Sheeran
  • SOMETHING JUST LIKE THIS
    The Chainsmokers And Coldplay
  • THAT'S WHAT I LIKE
    Bruno Mars
  • SLIDE
    Calvin Harris feat. Frank Ocean And Migos
  • SIGN OF THE TIMES
    Harry Styles
  • IT AIN'T ME
    Kygo And Selena Gomez
View the Full NZ Top 40...
muzic.net.nz Logo
100% New Zealand Music
All content on this website is copyright to muzic.net.nz and other respective rights holders. Redistribution of any material presented here without permission is prohibited.
Report a ProblemReport A Problem