Space Place at Carter Observatory will be rocking in the month of May.

That’s because local Wellington bands will be playing every Sunday of May at Space Place in the Planetarium at Carter Observatory to celebrate NZ Music Month.

A different Wellington band will play each evening – each one with different musical styles - ranging from Jazz fusion right through to reggae dub, hard rock and electronica.

With the setting of the planetarium with its giant dome, and accompanied with giant screen visuals, the concerts will be a visually stunning musical experience.

Ben James – events programmer for Museums Wellington is looking forward to seeing these five different local bands take over Space Place over NZ Music Month;

"I’ve worked with all these bands before, and I was trying to create an epic musical lolly mixture of Wellington’s cream of the crop bands. With these five different music acts - you’re in for a great mix of kiwi music !"

The Troubles will start off the month bringing their fusion of Jazz music on May 7, followed by Reggae dub merchants Newtown Rocksteady in Dub on May 14, then a double dose of indie-rock with TEETH and Earth Tongue on May 21, and the eclectic electronica band The All Seeing Hand will end the music month at Space Place on May 28.