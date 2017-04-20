21 Apr 2017
Music News - The Amity Affliction announce NZ headline tour for July

20 April 2017 - 0 Comments

THE AMITY AFFLICTION has announced they will embark on a headlining national tour this July in support of their new album, This Could Be Heartbreak

After blowing local audiences away in 2015 as part of the Big Ass Tour, The Amity Affliction return for three headline shows playing Auckland, Wellington and Christchurch. 

Tickets for all shows go on sale at midday this Monday, April 24.

My Live Nation members may access tickets first during the exclusive pre-sale beginning midday tomorrow, Friday April 21.
 
For complete tour and ticketing details, including Soundcheck Meet & Greet VIP packages, visit: livenation.co.nz. 
 
The Amity Affliction’s fifth album, This Could Be Heartbreak was the band’s third consecutive release to debut in the #1 position on the Australian ARIA chart and TAA are only the fifth Australian band to achieve such a milestone in the history of the chart. The album has also been hailed their “personal-best album”, by UK heavy music bible Kerrang!
  
The Amity Affliction spent most of 2016 playing to seas of people on the European summer festival circuit and local fans will be eagerly anticipating the chance to see the band play in some the country’s best venues, at the top of their world-class performance game.

THE POWERSTATION, AUCKLAND - THURSDAY JULY 13
SAN FRAN, WELLINGTON - FRIDAY JULY 14
THE FOUNDRY, CHRISTCHURCH - SATURDAY JULY 15

TICKETS ON SALE 12PM MONDAY APRIL 24
My Live Nation pre-sale: 12pm April 21 until 12pm April 23

For complete tour and ticket information, visit:
http://www.theamityaffliction.net/ & http://www.livenation.co.nz/


