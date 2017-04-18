19 Apr 2017
Music News - Riff Raff moves to larger venue

Riff Raff moves to larger venue

18 April 2017 - 0 Comments

The shamelessly eccentric US rapper and pop culture icon RIFF RAFF will play a one-off New Zealand concert on Friday, June 9. After tickets to the Auckland gig were snapped up in just one day, the show is now being moved to a larger venue, The Studio.
 
Now LA-based but born in Houston, Texas, Riff Raff started to amass a cult following in the early 2000s with music he was releasing online. He became an internet sensation and later dazzled fans and critics alike in 2014 with his debut album, NEON ICON.
 
Signed to Diplo’s record label Mad Decent,Riff Rafffollowed up the success of NEON ICON with 2016’s PEACH PANTHER, featuring the likes of Danny Brown, G-Eazy and King Chip.

“Riff Raff is a rapper for the ages with his flamboyant braggadocio sound that comes with eclectic lyricism” - The Young Folks 

Without a doubt one of the most colourful characters in music, Riff Raff is an artist who demands attention and his live performances are no exception. Don’t miss the opportunity to party with one of hip-hop’s most intriguing icons when he graces New Zealand shores in June.

Presented by Talk Later, tickets go on sale for the new venue at 7.00pm on Thursday, April 20 from http://www.theticketfairy.com/HERE

Join the Facebook event page HERE

Riff Raff Facebook

Riff Raff Website


