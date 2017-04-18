British deep house DJ, producer and songwriter Adam Dyment aka DUKE DUMONT announces his first headline show at Auckland Town Hall on Friday September 22.



Tickets go on sale at midday on Monday, April 24.

Spark Thanks is bringing an exciting pre-sale just for Spark customers from midday tomorrow, April 19 until midday Friday, April 21.

My Live Nation members may also be among the first to secure tickets during the pre-sale beginning at 2pm this Friday, April 21.



For complete tour and ticketing details, visit: livenation.co.nz.

Duke Dumont’s music started garnering attention and radioplay a decade ago for his remixes of tracks by diverse artists - from Missy Elliott and Gucci Mane to Lily Allen and Bat For Lashes. More recently, he achieved mainstream success with two tracks reaching #1 on the UK singles charts ‘Need U (100%)’ and ‘I Got U’. Both tracks also reached #1 on Billboard’s US Dance Club charts and ’Need U (100%)’ was nominated for Best Dance Recording at the 2015 Grammy Awards.

Since then Duke Dumont has been on the road, name-checking every big festival including Ultra Music Festival, Reading Festival, Coachella and closer to home, Splendour in the Grass. ‘Ocean Drive’ from the 2015 album Blasé Boys Club Pt. 1 was huge in New Zealand reaching #1 All Airplay and #1 Pop Airplay hit, spending 47 weeks total in NZ’s Top 100 All Airplay Chart. The single also was certified double platinum.

Duke Dumont returns to Auckland almost two years since his last visit for Our:House. This time he’s the main event at Auckland’s favourite venue for electronic music, Auckland Town Hall. Don’t miss the best Friday night party of 2017.

GREAT HALL, AUCKLAND TOWN HALL

FRIDAY SEPTEMBER 22

TICKETS ON SALE 12PM MONDAY APRIL 24

Spark Thanks pre-sale: 12pm April 19 until 12pm April 21

My Live Nation pre-sale: 2pm April 21 until 2pm April 23

