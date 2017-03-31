We all have our vices.

Smash The Grips, Raw Collective’s penultimate single before the release of their debut album, takes a candid look at humanity’s bad habits. A departure from Raw Co’s boombap genesis sees the band explore new grooves while maintaining the grit that has become their calling card.

What began as a collaboration of flatmates in 2014 making beats at Raw Co HQ in Berhampore, Wellington, soon galvanised into full form when long time mentor and advocate DJ Art Official (Newtown Sound) invited them to play the Newtown Festival.

With the release of their debut EP Wise Horizons, Raw Collective set themselves on a path to make inspiring original music and back it up with an energetic live show. Their following single, Coins (Memories), garnered critical acclaim and won single of the year on radioactive.fm, gaining support from independent radio across the country.

Now regularly playing closing sets at Wellington’s biggest summer festivals (Cuba Dupa, Newtown Festival, Tora Tora Tora, Coastella and Homegrown) Raw Co have established themselves as crowd favourites wherever they go.

But don’t worry too much if you haven’t caught their live set yet, listening to Smash The Grips will give you the immersive Raw Collective experience right from your headphones.

Listen to the new single and discover more about Raw Collective here -

http://www.rawcollective.co.nz/