David Dallas leaked the title track off his forthcoming album Hood Country Club on YouTube last night.



Not available through official channels until next week, Dallas’ surprise drop is indicative of the fan-first approach he’s taking to the album, announcing the following on Facebook:



“This is the last song I wrote for the album, up til then the album was still untitled and I wasn't sure if I even had a project that made sense. When I played this to my Mrs she was like "there's your album title, and that's your album done." - she was right”.



The release follows the album’s debut single Fit In, which features Melbourne-based Styalz Fuego and Nic M alongside vocals from British newcomer Laurent John. The single quickly hit #2 on the NZ Viral Spotify chart, clocked up over 100,000 streams and garnered the support of local and international radio, including Australia's Triple J.



The Hood Country Club album will be available across all platforms on April 21st. In celebration of the release, Dallas also recently announced he’d partnered with Spark & Spotify to put on a special Hood Country Club Album Release Party. The event will be hosted at a secret location in Auckland on release day, where he’ll be showcasing songs from the new album live for the first time. Watch the video below for your chance to be there.

David Dallas’ forthcoming record follows the critically acclaimed and award-winning album Falling Into Place. Lead single Runnin’ achieved platinum status in New Zealand and has been viewed a massive 3.8 million times on YouTube.