Kiwi surf-rockers Clap Clap Riot are releasing a video for their latest single Tired Of Getting Old from their forthcoming album Dull Life due for release at the end of this month.

The clip follows guitarist, Dave Rowlands, through the streets of Osaka, Japan as he pushes on with the daily grind of life in the large city. Producer Jeremy Toth has epically captured cinematic shots of Osaka’s architecture, street culture and the city’s skyline.

Tired Of Getting Old delivers those mid-summer vibes with whistling hooks, fuzzy riffs and rollicking grooves. The up-tempo melodic gem has Brit-post-punk vocals and classic vintage keys that delivers that retro charm. While it’s remarkably a different flavour to the first single Help Me, it still maintains their signature sound, which demonstrates their diverse songwriting ability.

Keeping good company, Clap Clap Riot’s forthcoming LP has been produced by Tom Healy (Tiny Ruins, Popstrangers) and mastered by none other than Jared Hirshland (USA) who recently mastered the hugely successful Anderson .Paak’s internationally acclaimed album Malibu, which scored a Grammy nomination for Best Urban Contemporary Album.

‘Clap Clap Riot continue to rock with the uptempo and vibrant while captivating with their own unique charm.’ – AU REVIEW

‘While the second single is a remarkably different sound to that of the first, ‘Tired Of Getting Old‘ is the perfect sister song to ‘Help Me’ and brings a new flavour to the plate, giving us yet another fruitful insight into their yet-to-be-released album.’ – SPEAKER TV

Clap Clap Riot will be touring New Zealand at the beginning of May after returning from a handful of dates in Australia to bring punters that magnetic energy that has become so popular among their large following in NZ.

‘DULL LIFE’ Album Release Tour - Presented by Radio Hauraki and Under The Radar:

Friday 5th of May @ Crown Hotel - DUNEDIN

Saturday 6th of May @ Darkroom - CHRISTCHURCH

Friday 12th of May @ REC - AUCKLAND

Saturday 13th of May @ Caroline - WELLINGTON

