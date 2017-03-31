15 Apr 2017
  Louis Baker reveals official music video for "Gave It All Away" + announces two New Zealand shows

Louis Baker reveals official music video for

13 April 2017 - 0 Comments

After revealing his hauntingly beautiful single Gave It All Away to the world earlier this year, today Wellingtonian singer-songwriter Louis Baker gives us the official music video, and announces two New Zealand show dates this May.

Watch the official music video here
(Directed by Simon Godsiff, produced by Cushla Aston and shot at QT Museum Wellington)

As the video unfolds, we are taken right back to the song's origins - to the night the song came to life in a hotel room on the other side of the world. "I remember feeling the exhaustion starting to set in, after being on the road by myself in the UK for quite some time," Louis reminisces. “The video depicts what actually happened, although the room wasn’t as nice. I got back to my motel room after a show and wrote the song in 15 minutes, it came pouring out of me because I meant every word." 

"The song is about not giving up on your dreams. It's about never giving in. It's about the resolve and determination one must have in order to make these dreams become reality.” 

Louis is set to play two powerful shows next month - one at Auckland's slick downtown venue REC, and one at Wellington's legendary San Fran, backed by full band (Johnny Lawrence - bass / Cory Champion - drums / Dan Hayles - keys).

See Louis Baker live in New Zealand:
May 19 - REC, Auckland [Tickets via Dash ticketing here]
May 20 - San Fran, Wellington [Tickets via Dash ticketing here]

 

Watch Gave It All Away

