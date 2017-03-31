Music News - Queens of the Stone Age SOLD OUT



12 April 2017 - 0 Comments

With their hugely anticipated new album on the way in 2017 – the band’s first new music since 2013’s critically acclaimed sixth release, …Like Clockwork – Queens Of The Stone Agemake their welcome return to Australia and New Zealand this July.



And fans can’t wait to catch them live, snapping up tickets in record time after going on sale at midday today. Frontier Touring wish to advise that three of the band’s headline shows – Auckland, Sydney and Melbourne – are now officially sold out! There will be no additional dates.

