One month out from the event, Wanaka’s YAMI Sounz Summit has received grants totalling $17000 from Lion Foundation, Central Lakes Arts Support Scheme, NZ Music Commission, Creative Communities Scheme, Recorded Music NZ, QLDC, Lake Wanaka Tourism and Massey University.

Assistant Director, Martine Harding confirms their delight, adding that this support is essential in order to keep the summit a top quality weekend event, where participants have access to key music professionals with a proven record in the industry.

“We have a music lawyer from Melbourne, a Music Editor from Pandora (Sydney) and representatives from NZ Music Commission, Recorded Music NZ and NZ on Air. Add to that the artist tutors like Louis Baker, Warren Maxwell, Barnaby Weir, Moana Maniapoto and Anika Moa and you can see why we’re kinda frothy.”

Devin Abrams (Shapeshifter, Pacific Heights), who is tutoring and performing at the 2017 event shares his view. “It’s a wholly unique concept where adults can work alongside rangatahi and professionals to find their place in this sometimes bamboozling creative industry. I can’t wait to be there again, and to perform at the Lake Wanaka Centre for the first time as Pacific Heights.”

With all profits from the summit going to music education in the region, Lake Wanaka SouNZ Incorporated director Lynne Christie adds that 75% of the summit places are now taken.

One of the many new workshop topics at the 2017 summit is Music Technology, where Bridget Johnson, a lecturer at Massey’s School of Music, guides participants in creating instruments, software and hardware. “No prior experience necessary!” says Christie. “Just an open mind and a few quirky ideas of where future music might take us.”

The music summit takes place in Lake Wanaka Centre on May 13th and 14th, before moving to a bi-ennial event.

http://www.yami.nz/

YAMI SOUNZ SUMMIT: Lake Wanaka Centre, May 13 & 14, 9am

Pacific Heights ft Louis Baker, Yoko Zuna ft Bailey Wiley: Lake Wanaka Centre, May 13th, 8pm

YAMI SHOWCASE ft Moana Maniopoto & guests: Lake Wanaka Centre, May 14th, 7.30pm

Tickets from iSite Wanaka or http://www.yami.nz/