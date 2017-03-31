15 Apr 2017
UsernamePassword

Remember Me? | Join | Recover
Click here to sign in via social networking

Music News - Yami Music Summit Receives Funding

Yami Music Summit Receives Funding

12 April 2017 - 0 Comments

One month out from the event, Wanaka’s YAMI Sounz Summit has received grants totalling $17000 from Lion Foundation, Central Lakes Arts Support Scheme, NZ Music Commission, Creative Communities Scheme, Recorded Music NZ, QLDC, Lake Wanaka Tourism and Massey University.

Assistant Director, Martine Harding confirms their delight, adding that this support is essential in order to keep the summit a top quality weekend event, where participants have access to key music professionals with a proven record in the industry.

“We have a music lawyer from Melbourne, a Music Editor from Pandora (Sydney) and representatives from NZ Music Commission, Recorded Music NZ and NZ on Air. Add to that the artist tutors like Louis Baker, Warren Maxwell, Barnaby Weir, Moana Maniapoto and Anika Moa and you can see why we’re kinda frothy.”

Devin Abrams (Shapeshifter, Pacific Heights), who is tutoring and performing at the 2017 event shares his view. “It’s a wholly unique concept where adults can work alongside rangatahi and professionals to find their place in this sometimes bamboozling creative industry. I can’t wait to be there again, and to perform at the Lake Wanaka Centre for the first time as Pacific Heights.”

With all profits from the summit going to music education in the region, Lake Wanaka SouNZ Incorporated director Lynne Christie adds that 75% of the summit places are now taken.

One of the many new workshop topics at the 2017 summit is Music Technology, where Bridget Johnson, a lecturer at Massey’s School of Music, guides participants in creating instruments, software and hardware. “No prior experience necessary!” says Christie. “Just an open mind and a few quirky ideas of where future music might take us.”

The music summit takes place in Lake Wanaka Centre on May 13th and 14th, before moving to a bi-ennial event.

http://www.yami.nz/

YAMI SOUNZ SUMMIT: Lake Wanaka Centre, May 13 & 14, 9am

Pacific Heights ft Louis Baker, Yoko Zuna ft Bailey Wiley: Lake Wanaka Centre, May 13th, 8pm

YAMI SHOWCASE ft Moana Maniopoto & guests: Lake Wanaka Centre, May 14th, 7.30pm

Tickets from iSite Wanaka or http://www.yami.nz/

Photo credits: Mickey Ross


Next: Queens of the Stone Age SOLD OUT

Prev: SWIDT release video for Tae Beast produced 'Alfred & Church'

Comments

There are currently no comments for this article. Please log in to add new comments.

Return to News Archive

NZ Top 10 Singles

  • SHAPE OF YOU
    Ed Sheeran
  • HUMBLE.
    Kendrick Lamar
  • PASSIONFRUIT
    Drake
  • GALWAY GIRL
    Ed Sheeran
  • THAT'S WHAT I LIKE
    Bruno Mars
  • OPTIONS
    Pitbull feat. Stephen Marley
  • SLIDE
    Calvin Harris feat. Frank Ocean And Migos
  • IT AIN'T ME
    Kygo And Selena Gomez
  • SOMETHING JUST LIKE THIS
    The Chainsmokers And Coldplay
  • STAY
    Zedd And Alessia Cara
View the Full NZ Top 40...
muzic.net.nz Logo
100% New Zealand Music
All content on this website is copyright to muzic.net.nz and other respective rights holders. Redistribution of any material presented here without permission is prohibited.
Report a ProblemReport A Problem