15 Apr 2017
  • SWIDT release video for Tae Beast produced 'Alfred & Church'

SWIDT release video for Tae Beast produced 'Alfred & Church'

12 April 2017 - 0 Comments

Having already triggered interest by teaming up with Tae Beast (Kendrick Lamar, ScHoolboy Q) on production, SWIDT have now released a visual to accompany their Onehunga anthem and new single Alfred & Church.

This is the first of a four-part musical series, as described in SWIDT’s own words here..

It was the best of times, it was the worst of times, growing up in Onehunga at the switch of the new millennium.

But for five rap kids those times became the inspiration behind a NZ Hip Hop first… A four part musical series telling the story of SWIDT, starting from the very beginning.

It’s their lives told through their words. And their beats. Starting with part one of four: ‘Alfred & Church’ - produced by Tae Beast (TDE) of School Boy Q and Kendrick Lamar fame.

Listen to Alfred & Church here.

Watch the video here.


