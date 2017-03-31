Today Thomas Oliver reveals a stunning live performance of his heart-tuggingly emotive new single Losin', filmed recently for Aston Rd Sessions. Performed in a small, intimate space, Thomas is backed by Wellington-based vocalists Bella Florence, Ariel Bamborough, and Katie McCarthy-Burke, and Barrett Hocking on Flugelhorn for a chillingly good rendition.



Losin' is the third single off his upcoming album, Floating In The Darkness, following on from his hearty previous singleShine Like The Sun and the Silver Scroll award-winning hit, If I Move To Mars.

Watch Losin' (Aston Road Sessions) live here



As New Zealand Music Month kicks off in May, Thomas will tour the length and breadth of Aotearoa between May 5 - May 28. He will be accompanied by his full band (Sam Notman, Ed Zuccollo, Johnny Lawrence, Bella Florence) for the first four legs (Auckland, Leigh, Wellington & Christchurch) before hitting the road solo to round off his Floating In The Darkness NZ Tour. Make sure to see him in a town near you, before he crosses the ditch for a full Australian tour in June!



Thomas Oliver - Floating In The Darkness NZ Tour:



Fri 5 May - The Tuning Fork, Auckland

Sat 6 May - Leigh Sawmill, Leigh

Fri 12 May - Blue Smoke, Christchurch

Sat 13 May - San Fran, Wellington

Weds 24 May - Mussell Inn, Takaka*

Fri 26 May - The Sherwood, Queenstown*

Sat 27 May - Repertory House, Invercargill*

Sun 28 May - Pequeno Lounge Bar, Dunedin*

*solo shows

Tickets from thomasoliver.co.nz

Show you're attending on Facebook HERE

Pre-order Floating In The Darkness here

Listen to Losin' (audio) here

Watch video Shine Like The Sun here

Watch video If I Move To Mars here