15 Apr 2017
  • Watch the Aston Road Sessions: Thomas Oliver performs Losin' live

Watch the Aston Road Sessions: Thomas Oliver performs Losin' live

12 April 2017 - 0 Comments

Today Thomas Oliver reveals a stunning live performance of his heart-tuggingly emotive new single Losin', filmed recently for Aston Rd Sessions. Performed in a small, intimate space, Thomas is backed by Wellington-based vocalists Bella Florence, Ariel Bamborough, and Katie McCarthy-Burke, and Barrett Hocking on Flugelhorn for a chillingly good rendition.

Losin' is the third single off his upcoming album, Floating In The Darkness, following on from his hearty previous singleShine Like The Sun and the Silver Scroll award-winning hit, If I Move To Mars.

Watch Losin' (Aston Road Sessions) live here

As New Zealand Music Month kicks off in May, Thomas will tour the length and breadth of Aotearoa between May 5 - May 28. He will be accompanied by his full band (Sam Notman, Ed Zuccollo, Johnny Lawrence, Bella Florence) for the first four legs (Auckland, Leigh, Wellington & Christchurch) before hitting the road solo to round off his Floating In The Darkness NZ Tour. Make sure to see him in a town near you, before he crosses the ditch for a full Australian tour in June!

Thomas Oliver - Floating In The Darkness NZ Tour:

Fri 5 May - The Tuning Fork, Auckland
Sat 6 May - Leigh Sawmill, Leigh
Fri 12 May - Blue Smoke, Christchurch
Sat 13 May - San Fran, Wellington
Weds 24 May - Mussell Inn, Takaka*
Fri 26 May - The Sherwood, Queenstown*
Sat 27 May - Repertory House, Invercargill*
Sun 28 May - Pequeno Lounge Bar, Dunedin*

*solo shows
Tickets from thomasoliver.co.nz
Show you're attending on Facebook HERE

Pre-order Floating In The Darkness here
Listen to Losin' (audio) here
Watch video Shine Like The Sun here
Watch video If I Move To Mars here

Vocalists: Bella Florence, Ariel Bamborough, Katie McCarthy-Burke 
Flugelhorn: Barrett Hocking
Produced by Cushla Aston 
Filmed by The Renegade Peach Project and Terry Longley

 


