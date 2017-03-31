Who: Echo Children, Velvetland & Sushi Cats

Where: Portland Public House - 463 New North Road, Auckland

When: 8pm till late - Saturday 13th May

Echo Children performed their first show in Auckland in late 2015 and released their first single, Turn to Stone in April 2016. After honing their sound and establishing themselves on the live scene, they have been in the studio recording their first EP released February 2017.

The four-piece, comprising Oliver Young (vocals and guitar) from Scotland, Amanda Larsson (bass and vocals), of Sweden, Daniel Armstrong (vocals and guitar), from the UK, and Niamh O’Flynn (percussion and vocals), from Canada, have created a sound which fuses the lyrical songwriting of the likes of Springsteen and Ryan Adams with the spine chilling harmonies of Fleetwood Mac.

https://www.facebook.com/echochildrenmusic/

https://soundcloud.com/echo-children/sets/ep-1

https://www.13thfloor.co.nz/?p=80765

Velvetland - This 4-piece master a blend of driving 70s style power pop, 60s melodic jangle and 80s US/GB/NZ indie with moments of psychedelic ambience and atmospheric guitars.

https://www.facebook.com/VelvetlandBand/

https://soundcloud.com/velvetland/hairdressers-husband

Auckland’s own Sushi Cats are living proof that an cuddly animal and a spicy food group can coalesce within the confines of a funk rock petri dish.

With influences including RHCP, Parliament & Joplin; SushiCats smashes together funk infused rock with sultry femme vocals and fast-paced lyrics that will get you doing the running man or the sprinkler all over your entry cocktail. They like heavy baselines, disco drum-beats, thick guitar riffs and are partial to sultry girls who lure you in just to kick you out.

Sushi Cats have just released their first music video for their first single Slave to the News.

https://www.facebook.com/sushicatsnz/

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=ZTg0Up8SvvA