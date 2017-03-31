LANY today announce details of their first New Zealand show to be held at Auckland's iconic music venue, The Powerstation on Wednesday 26th July. This news comes hot on the heels of the details of their eagerly-awaited debut album LANY which will be released on Polydor Records on June 30th and their Australian tour which sees the band perform at Splendour In The Grass as well as headlining side shows in both Melbourne and Sydney.



When the LA-based trio LANY first came together in 2014, their only aim was to work on a couple of tracks, demo them, and have fun in the process. What they didn’t realise was that they were about to enter that elusive dream state of being discovered! They wrote and recorded two songs, put them online, six days later the band found themselves fielding emails from major-label suitors. Their single "ILYSB" exploded online, and the band have not looked back playing a total of 117 shows in 2017 and selling 35,000 tickets.



Writing beautiful songs with swashes of synth, spare percussion, echoes of prime 1980s FM pop, early-1990s R&B, and new-wave electronica. Combining melody and lyrics to put down roots in your head, and capture your heart.



“The American group deal in the huge pop hooks of M83 and co., all wrapped up in a moody night-time drive aesthetic.” - DIY



“Superbly addictive... Reminiscent of Twin Shadow but with a real pop attitude that will cut through the noise,” - CLASH



“Morphing between glitchy electro and effortlessly smooth modern R’n’B, it only goes to prove why these guys are going to be bloody huge over the next few months”- Dork

Wednesday 26 July 2017

Powerstation – Auckland

(All Ages)

PRESALE TICKETS ON SALE

10AM WEDNESDAY 12 APRIL – 9AM THURSDAY 13 APRIL

Pre-sale access via secretsounds.com



GENERAL ON SALE 10AM THURSDAY 13 APRIL

via secretsounds.com

Watch the official video for "ILYSB"

