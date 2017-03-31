One of the UKs most important musical exports, The Stranglers announce their return to New Zealand in 2018 with their biggest tour in 30 years, ‘The Classic Collection’.



Taking 20 of their most popular tracks from their revered album classics, chart successes and fan favourites from across their 40-year history, The Stranglers prove their longevity and impact with tracks including Golden Brown, Always the Sun, Peaches, Strange Little Girl, 5 Minutes, No More Heroes and many more gracing the set list of this special event.



Coinciding with the planned re-release of the entire Stranglers studio album catalogue from the period 1977-82; The Stranglers will enthral audiences with an exciting mix of material, all bearing the distinctive signature style of this most enduring of British bands; driving rhythms, anthemic melodies, quirky time signatures and occasional dark humour, held together by those trademark rumbling bass lines and swirling keyboards.



The Stranglers are riding high on the crest of a resurgent wave of popularity. They continue to out-rock many on the live circuit, including much younger bands, and their large and loyal fan base has swelled in recent years as new converts join the ranks. With record-breaking, sell-out shows including their 2016 New Zealand and Australian tours and festival appearances throughout the UK and the rest of the world, public demand to hear and see the group has never been so high; true testament to their considerable musical talent and the enduring quality of their songs.



The Stranglers continue to prove they are still a powerhouse live act, with fans in for a treat with the NZ return of an even bigger and bolder show from the inventors and ultimate purveyors of Brit-punk.



Tickets are on sale from 10.00am April 13 from http://www.mjrpresents.com/

THE STRANGLERS – THE CLASSIC COLLECTION TOUR 2018



February 2:The Town Hall, Auckland NZ

February 3:The Opera House, Wellington NZ



“The Stranglers have never sounded so alive – 4/5” – Mojo



“Never have they sounded so urgent. Never have they sounded so dark, never have they sounded so philosophical, melodic, snarling and triumphant – 9/10”

– Vive Le Rock



“Britain's longest-lived punk band remain lean and mean- 4 Stars”

– Mail On Sunday



http://www.mjrpresents.com/ http://www.thestranglers.net/