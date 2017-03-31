New Zealand musician Kayleb Duckett is about to hit the road for his first North Island tour, alongside Wellington psych rockers Melting Faces. He'll kick things off with an album release show for the new album Twins (out now on Dippy Cow Recordings).

The album has recently premiered over on Vice's Noisey website. The site describes the album as "Kevin Parker working on a granddaddy album surrounded by abstract visual art and paintings."

TWINS Album Release Show

14/04 – Wellington @ Aro Community Hall



20/04 - Hamilton @ Nivara Lounge

22/04 - Tauranga @ The Incubator

28/04 - Auckland @ Whammy Backroom

w/ The Rubics and Bewyldabeast

Bandcamp