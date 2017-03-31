15 Apr 2017
UsernamePassword

Remember Me? | Join | Recover
Click here to sign in via social networking

Music News - New Kayleb Duckett Album + Tour Dates

New Kayleb Duckett Album + Tour Dates

11 April 2017 - 0 Comments

New Zealand musician Kayleb Duckett is about to hit the road for his first North Island tour, alongside Wellington psych rockers Melting Faces. He'll kick things off with an album release show for the new album Twins (out now on Dippy Cow Recordings).

The album has recently premiered over on Vice's Noisey website. The site describes the album as "Kevin Parker working on a granddaddy album surrounded by abstract visual art and paintings." 

TWINS Album Release Show

14/04 – Wellington @ Aro Community Hall

20/04 - Hamilton @ Nivara Lounge

22/04 - Tauranga @ The Incubator

28/04 - Auckland @ Whammy Backroom
w/ The Rubics and Bewyldabeast

Bandcamp


Next: Finalists Announced for the 2017 MMF Music Managers Awards

Prev: The Jordan Luck Band Announce Who Loves Who NZ Tour

Comments

There are currently no comments for this article. Please log in to add new comments.

Return to News Archive

NZ Top 10 Singles

  • SHAPE OF YOU
    Ed Sheeran
  • HUMBLE.
    Kendrick Lamar
  • PASSIONFRUIT
    Drake
  • GALWAY GIRL
    Ed Sheeran
  • THAT'S WHAT I LIKE
    Bruno Mars
  • OPTIONS
    Pitbull feat. Stephen Marley
  • SLIDE
    Calvin Harris feat. Frank Ocean And Migos
  • IT AIN'T ME
    Kygo And Selena Gomez
  • SOMETHING JUST LIKE THIS
    The Chainsmokers And Coldplay
  • STAY
    Zedd And Alessia Cara
View the Full NZ Top 40...
muzic.net.nz Logo
100% New Zealand Music
All content on this website is copyright to muzic.net.nz and other respective rights holders. Redistribution of any material presented here without permission is prohibited.
Report a ProblemReport A Problem