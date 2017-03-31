11 April 2017 - 0 Comments
New Zealand musician Kayleb Duckett is about to hit the road for his first North Island tour, alongside Wellington psych rockers Melting Faces. He'll kick things off with an album release show for the new album Twins (out now on Dippy Cow Recordings).
The album has recently premiered over on Vice's Noisey website. The site describes the album as "Kevin Parker working on a granddaddy album surrounded by abstract visual art and paintings."
TWINS Album Release Show
14/04 – Wellington @ Aro Community
Hall
20/04 - Hamilton @ Nivara Lounge
22/04 - Tauranga @ The Incubator
28/04 - Auckland @ Whammy Backroom
w/ The Rubics and Bewyldabeast
