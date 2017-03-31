Kiwi icons The Jordan Luck Band announce the Who Loves Who NZ Tour trekking across the country from April 22nd through to June 3rd, Queens Birthday long weekend.



The Jordan Luck Band Who Loves Who NZ Tour will feature all the crowd favourites; from Why Does Love Do This To Me to I’ll Say Goodbye, Who Loves Who The Most to Victoria, Sink Like A Stone to Whatever Happened to Tracey as well as songs from the critically acclaimed 2016 album Not Only...But Also.

The band share "we always have so much fun taking these songs around the country, so this year we're making NZ Music Month last for 6 weeks!!"

Jordan Luck is the lead singer and songwriter for the New Zealand rock band The Exponents. The Exponents, had a staggering 18 Top 40 singles over the years, and Victoria was recently voted by public as the 8th greatest New Zealand song of all time. At the 2007 APRA Silver Scroll Awards Jordan Luck was named as the first inductee to the New Zealand Music Hall of Fame.

Who Loves Who NZ Tour will play:



SATURDAY 22nd APRIL - CABANA - NAPIER

FRIDAY 28th APRIL - FRANK. BAR & EATERY - WHANGANUI

SATURDAY 29th APRIL - MAYFAIR - NEW PLYMOUTH

FRIDAY 5th MAY - THE SAIL & ANCHOR - TIMARU

SATURDAY 6th MAY - THE VILLAGE INN - GERALDINE

FRIDAY 12th MAY - THE OLD BUTTER FACTORY - WHANGAREI

FRIDAY 19th MAY - THE HOWICK CLUB - HOWICK

Tickets from howickclub.co.nz & direct from the venue

SATURDAY 20th MAY - FERRYMEAD ALE HOUSE - FERRYMEAD, CHRISTCHURCH

SATURDAY 27th MAY - THE BROWNZY - BROWNS BAY, AUCKLAND

FRIDAY 2nd JUNE - THE COSMOPOLITAN CLUB - UPPER HUTT

Tickets from http://www.cossieclubs.org.nz/ and direct from the venue.

SATURDAY 3rd JUNE - LEIGH SAWMILL CAFE - LEIGH

Tickets from undertheradar.co.nz & direct from the venue

Tickets from undertheradar.co.nz and direct from the venue, except where otherwise indicated.