Shakes are proud to release the video for their latest single, Waiting On A Feeling.

Singer/guitarist Alex Wildwood wrote, recorded & produced the song at his home studio in Mt Maunganui on New Zealand’s picturesque East Coast, with mastering completed by Brian Lucey (The Kills, Arctic Monkeys, Chet Faker).

Sonically, Waiting On A Feeling finds Shakes evolving & experimenting with new textures, creating a hybrid of hip-hop production mixed with their signature 70’s influenced vibe. The quirky video reflects the hazy summer feeling of the tune, polished off with Shakes’ trademark look.

