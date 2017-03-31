15 Apr 2017
UsernamePassword

Remember Me? | Join | Recover
Click here to sign in via social networking

Music News - Shakes release video for 'Waiting On A Feeling'

Shakes release video for 'Waiting On A Feeling'

10 April 2017 - 0 Comments

Shakes are proud to release the video for their latest single, Waiting On A Feeling.

Singer/guitarist Alex Wildwood wrote, recorded & produced the song at his home studio in Mt Maunganui on New Zealand’s picturesque East Coast, with mastering completed by Brian Lucey (The Kills, Arctic Monkeys, Chet Faker).

Sonically, Waiting On A Feeling finds Shakes evolving & experimenting with new textures, creating a hybrid of hip-hop production mixed with their signature 70’s influenced vibe. The quirky video reflects the hazy summer feeling of the tune, polished off with Shakes’ trademark look.

Watch the video for Waiting On A Feeling on YouTube
Buy Waiting On A Feeling on iTunes
Stream Waiting On A Feeling on Spotifyand Apple Music

Find Shakes on Facebook


Next: The Jordan Luck Band Announce Who Loves Who NZ Tour

Prev: Italian Superstar Zucchero - NZ Show May 2017

Comments

There are currently no comments for this article. Please log in to add new comments.

Return to News Archive

NZ Top 10 Singles

  • SHAPE OF YOU
    Ed Sheeran
  • HUMBLE.
    Kendrick Lamar
  • PASSIONFRUIT
    Drake
  • GALWAY GIRL
    Ed Sheeran
  • THAT'S WHAT I LIKE
    Bruno Mars
  • OPTIONS
    Pitbull feat. Stephen Marley
  • SLIDE
    Calvin Harris feat. Frank Ocean And Migos
  • IT AIN'T ME
    Kygo And Selena Gomez
  • SOMETHING JUST LIKE THIS
    The Chainsmokers And Coldplay
  • STAY
    Zedd And Alessia Cara
View the Full NZ Top 40...
muzic.net.nz Logo
100% New Zealand Music
All content on this website is copyright to muzic.net.nz and other respective rights holders. Redistribution of any material presented here without permission is prohibited.
Report a ProblemReport A Problem