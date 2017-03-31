15 Apr 2017
Music News - Sigur Ros Announce Auckland Concert

Sigur Ros Announce Auckland Concert

07 April 2017 - 0 Comments

'An evening with Sigur Rós'  will showcase the Icelandic trio returning to New Zealand for the first time in over a decade, playing Auckland's Vector Arena on Friday 21st July.

The Sigur Rós tour that recently had American writers reaching for the thesaurus is coming to New Zealand.

“Sigur Rós’ performance was complete and utter perfection.”
Grimy Goods

“Sigur Rós is more than a band, it is a memory palace.”
Mountain Express

“This is must-see stuff. A stunningly musical and visual journey.”
Mxdwn

“A wondrous exhibition of sound and vision.”
Oakland Express

“To experience Sigur Rós live in concert is to venture into a spiritual odyssey.”
Music Connection

“Sigur Rós moves its audience to tears.”
Straight Times

An aural panacea for the soul.”
Salt Lake City Weekly

Sonic epiphanies, a climax from the heavens.”
New York Observer

Songs that put the audience in a luminous trance accompanied by an inventive tripped-out light show.”
Philadelphia Enquirer

For the first time, Sigur Ros are touring without a support act, offering instead an extended evening of two sets separated by an intermission. 

The now three-piece will be pulling many of their best-loved songs from their extensive back catalogue as well as new material written for their forthcoming eighth studio album. 

Sigur Ros bring their full production to New Zealand for the tour, designed and executed by the team who have worked on the group’s stunning visual experiences and won prestigious Knights of Illumination awards in the process. 

"Like shooting stars being compressed into a small space, it was staggeringly beautiful, a bringing together of lights and visuals that’s rarely been attempted. They’ve pretty much hailed in an entirely new era.” DIY 

CRS and Secret Sounds present
AN EVENING WITH SIGUR RÓS
Friday 21st July 2017
Vector Arena, Auckland 

for GA or BESTA PACKAGE* tickets
 
*SIGUR ROS “BESTA PACKAGE 1”
 

Sigur Ros offer a limited number of “Besta Packages” at their 2017 shows. The Auckland show package offers the following:

- Early access to the venue to get your choice of either the best seat or standing on the floor. The arena is in “freeflow” mode for this show, meaning there is no allocated seating.

- Three limited edition tour screen prints housed in an exclusive folio personally signed by Jonsi, Orri and Georg, each 17”x11” screen print on 300gsm heavyweight acid-fee fine art paper and available for collection after the show

Comments

There are currently no comments for this article. Please log in to add new comments.

