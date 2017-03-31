'An evening with Sigur Rós' will showcase the Icelandic trio returning to New Zealand for the first time in over a decade, playing Auckland's Vector Arena on Friday 21st July.

PRE-SALE TUESDAY 11TH APRIL 9AM

SIGN UP FOR PRE-SALES BY JOINING THE MAILING LIST: http://www.sigur-ros.co.uk/

GENERAL ONSALE WEDNESDAY 12TH APRIL 9AM

The Sigur Rós tour that recently had American writers reaching for the thesaurus is coming to New Zealand.

“Sigur Rós’ performance was complete and utter perfection.”

Grimy Goods

“Sigur Rós is more than a band, it is a memory palace.”

Mountain Express

“This is must-see stuff. A stunningly musical and visual journey.”

Mxdwn

“A wondrous exhibition of sound and vision.”

Oakland Express

“To experience Sigur Rós live in concert is to venture into a spiritual odyssey.”

Music Connection

“Sigur Rós moves its audience to tears.”

Straight Times

“An aural panacea for the soul.”

Salt Lake City Weekly

“Sonic epiphanies, a climax from the heavens.”

New York Observer

“Songs that put the audience in a luminous trance accompanied by an inventive tripped-out light show.”

Philadelphia Enquirer



For the first time, Sigur Ros are touring without a support act, offering instead an extended evening of two sets separated by an intermission.

The now three-piece will be pulling many of their best-loved songs from their extensive back catalogue as well as new material written for their forthcoming eighth studio album.

Sigur Ros bring their full production to New Zealand for the tour, designed and executed by the team who have worked on the group’s stunning visual experiences and won prestigious Knights of Illumination awards in the process.

"Like shooting stars being compressed into a small space, it was staggeringly beautiful, a bringing together of lights and visuals that’s rarely been attempted. They’ve pretty much hailed in an entirely new era.” DIY

CRS and Secret Sounds present

AN EVENING WITH SIGUR RÓS

Friday 21st July 2017

Vector Arena, Auckland



for GA or BESTA PACKAGE* tickets



*SIGUR ROS “BESTA PACKAGE 1”



Sigur Ros offer a limited number of “Besta Packages” at their 2017 shows. The Auckland show package offers the following:

- Early access to the venue to get your choice of either the best seat or standing on the floor. The arena is in “freeflow” mode for this show, meaning there is no allocated seating.

- Three limited edition tour screen prints housed in an exclusive folio personally signed by Jonsi, Orri and Georg, each 17”x11” screen print on 300gsm heavyweight acid-fee fine art paper and available for collection after the show

