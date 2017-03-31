Off the back of the phenomenal success of Roam and the, more recent, emotional anthem Champagne Supernova – Christchurch-born artist Theia returns with the release of a surprise new single Treat You.

Listen to Treat You here

The single is released as Theia heads out on tour in Australia with The Kite String Tangle (the solo project of Australian electronic artist and producer – Danny Harley). Following this she heads to Los Angeles to play a show case at the prestigious MUSEXPO in May.

Treat You is an upbeat, feel-good tune that displays Theia’s knack for writing killer hooks, catchy choruses and pairing them with dreamy, euphoric layers of harmony and instrumentation. Treat You, along with the two previous singles, will feature on Theia’s upcoming, self-titled, debut EP.

The new single follows on from the amazing success of Roam – which has now surpassed 6 million streams on Spotify, and Theia’s previous single ‘Champagne Supernova’ which featured a stunning collaboration with members of the Royal New Zealand Ballet.

