15 Apr 2017
Music News - Theia Releases Surprise New Single 'Treat You'

Theia Releases Surprise New Single 'Treat You'

07 April 2017 - 0 Comments

Off the back of the phenomenal success of Roam and the, more recent, emotional anthem Champagne Supernova – Christchurch-born artist Theia returns with the release of a surprise new single Treat You.

The single is released as Theia heads out on tour in Australia with The Kite String Tangle (the solo project of Australian electronic artist and producer – Danny Harley). Following this she heads to Los Angeles to play a show case at the prestigious MUSEXPO in May.

Treat You is an upbeat, feel-good tune that displays Theia’s knack for writing killer hooks, catchy choruses and pairing them with dreamy, euphoric layers of harmony and instrumentation. Treat You, along with the two previous singles, will feature on Theia’s upcoming, self-titled, debut EP.

The new single follows on from the amazing success of Roam – which has now surpassed 6 million streams on Spotify, and Theia’s previous single ‘Champagne Supernova’ which featured a stunning collaboration with members of the Royal New Zealand Ballet.

Photo by James Lowe


